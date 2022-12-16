CUET 2023 Exam Date Released at nta.ac.in, Check Datesheet Here

CUET 2023 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency has released the schedule for the CUET 2023 Examinations. According to the detailed schedule released, the CUET 2023 Examinations will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023. Along with the designated dates, the National Testing Agency has also designated reserve dates from June 1 to 7, 2023 for the CUET 2023 exams.
CUET 2023 Exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the Central Universities and other state universities which will be considering the CUET 2023 scores for the admissions. This is the second edition of the CUET Examinations. Last year all of the Central Universities and a few of the state universities accepted the CUET Scores for Undergraduate admissions.
According to media reports, the CUET 2023 Registration process will commence by January-February 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the Class 12 Exams in March 2023 will be eligible to apply for the CUET 2023 exams. Candidates can keep visiting the official website for further details on the CUET 2023 Examination.
CUET 2023 Exam Schedule
|
Name of Examination
|
Exam Dates
|
Reserve Dates
|
Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023
|
May 21 to 31, 2023
|
1 to June 7, 2023
|
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 1
|
January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023
|
February 1, 2, 3, 2023
|
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 2
|
April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023
|
April 13, 15, 2023
|
ICAR AIEEA 2023
|
April 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2023
|-
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023
|
May 7, 2023
|-
CUET 2023 Application Process
The CUET 2023 Application process will be completely online. Candidates who will be appearing for the CUET 2023 entrance examinations will be able to complete the registrations through the link available on the official website.
Step 1: Visit the CUET 2023 Official Website
Step 2: Click on the CUET 2023 Registration link
Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link given
Step 4: Login using the credentials to fill in the application form
Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the CUET 2023 Application Form
Step 6: Submit the CUET 2023 Application fee and click on the final submission link
Who can Apply for CUET 2023
The CUET entrance exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered in the Central Universities across the country. Candidates who will be appearing for the class 12 examinations between February and April 2023 and those in the final year of their Undergraduate studies are eligible to apply for the CUET 2023 exams.
CUET 2023 Participating Institutes
The CUET 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered in the Central Universities. Candidates can check below the list of institutes which will consider the CUET 2023 Scores for UG and PG Admissions.
|
Names of Universities
|
State
|
Aligarh Muslim University
|
New Delhi
|
Assam University, Silchar
|
Assam
|
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Central Agricultural University
|
Manipur
|
Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Central University of Andhra Pradesh
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Central University of Gujarat
|
Gujarat
|
Central University of Haryana
|
Haryana
|
Central University of Himachal Pradesh
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Central University of Jammu
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Central University of Jharkhand
|
Jharkhand
|
Central University of Karnataka
|
Karnataka
|
Central University of Kashmir
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Central University of Kerala
|
Kerala
|
Central University of Odisha
|
Odisha
|
Central University of Rajasthan
|
Rajasthan
|
Central University of South Bihar
|
Bihar
|
Central University of Tamil Nadu
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
English and Foreign Languages University
|
Telangana
|
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya,
|
Chattisgarh
|
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
|
Uttarakhand
|
Jamia Millia Islamia
|
New Delhi
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University
|
New Delhi
|
Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
|
Maharashtra
|
Mahatma Gandhi Central University
|
Bihar
|
Manipur University
|
Manipur
|
Maulana Azad National Urdu University
|
Telangana
|
Mizoram University
|
Mizoram
|
Nagaland University
|
Nagaland
|
Pondicherry University
|
Puducherry
|
Rajiv Gandhi University
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
|
New Delhi
|
Sikkim University
|
Sikkim
|
Tezpur University
|
Assam
|
The Central Sanskrit University
|
New Delhi
|
The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
The National Sanskrit University
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Tripura University
|
Tripura
|
University of Allahabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
University of Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
University of Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
Visva-Bharati University
|
West Bengal
