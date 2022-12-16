    CUET 2023 Exam Date Released at nta.ac.in, Check Datesheet Here

    The National Testing Agency has released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) Examination schedule. The CUET 2023 entrance exam will be conducted in May 2023. Check the complete details here.

    Updated: Dec 16, 2022 12:14 IST
    CUET 2023 Exam Dates
    CUET 2023 Exam Dates

    CUET 2023 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency has released the schedule for the CUET 2023 Examinations. According to the detailed schedule released, the CUET 2023 Examinations will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023. Along with the designated dates, the National Testing Agency has also designated reserve dates from June 1 to 7, 2023 for the CUET 2023 exams. 

    CUET 2023 Exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the Central Universities and other state universities which will be considering the CUET 2023 scores for the admissions. This is the second edition of the CUET Examinations. Last year all of the Central Universities and a few of the state universities accepted the CUET Scores for Undergraduate admissions. 

    According to media reports, the CUET 2023 Registration process will commence by January-February 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the Class 12 Exams in March 2023 will be eligible to apply for the CUET 2023 exams. Candidates can keep visiting the official website for further details on the CUET 2023 Examination. 

    CUET 2023 Exam Schedule

    Name of Examination

    Exam Dates

    Reserve Dates

    Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023

    May 21 to 31, 2023

    1 to June 7, 2023

    Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 1

    January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 

    February 1, 2, 3, 2023

    Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 2

    April 6, 8, 10, 11 and  12, 2023

    April 13, 15, 2023

    ICAR AIEEA 2023

    April 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2023

    		 -

    National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023

    May 7, 2023 

    		 -

    CUET 2023 Application Process

    The CUET 2023 Application process will be completely online. Candidates who will be appearing for the CUET 2023 entrance examinations will be able to complete the registrations through the link available on the official website.

    Step 1: Visit the CUET 2023 Official Website

    Step 2: Click on the CUET 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link given

    Step 4:  Login using the credentials to fill in the application form

    Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the CUET 2023 Application Form

    Step 6: Submit the CUET 2023 Application fee and click on the final submission link

    Who can Apply for CUET 2023

    The CUET entrance exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered in the Central Universities across the country. Candidates who will be appearing for the class 12 examinations between February and April 2023 and those in the final year of their Undergraduate studies are eligible to apply for the CUET 2023 exams. 

    CUET 2023 Participating Institutes

    The CUET 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered in the Central Universities. Candidates can check below the list of institutes which will consider the CUET 2023 Scores for UG and PG Admissions.

    Names of Universities

    State

    Aligarh Muslim University

    New Delhi

    Assam University, Silchar

    Assam

    Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Banaras Hindu University

    Uttar Pradesh

    Central Agricultural University

    Manipur

    Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh

    Central University of Andhra Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh

    Central University of Gujarat

    Gujarat

    Central University of Haryana

    Haryana

    Central University of Himachal Pradesh

    Himachal Pradesh

    Central University of Jammu

    Jammu and Kashmir

    Central University of Jharkhand

    Jharkhand

    Central University of Karnataka

    Karnataka

    Central University of Kashmir

    Jammu and Kashmir

    Central University of Kerala

    Kerala

    Central University of Odisha

    Odisha

    Central University of Rajasthan

    Rajasthan

    Central University of South Bihar

    Bihar

    Central University of Tamil Nadu

    Tamil Nadu

    Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya

    Madhya Pradesh

    English and Foreign Languages University

    Telangana

    Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya,

    Chattisgarh

    Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

    Uttarakhand

    Jamia Millia Islamia

    New Delhi

    Jawaharlal Nehru University

    New Delhi

    Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

    Maharashtra

    Mahatma Gandhi Central University

    Bihar

    Manipur University

    Manipur

    Maulana Azad National Urdu University

    Telangana

    Mizoram University

    Mizoram

    Nagaland University

    Nagaland

    Pondicherry University

    Puducherry

    Rajiv Gandhi University

    Arunachal Pradesh

    Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

    New Delhi

    Sikkim University

    Sikkim

    Tezpur University

    Assam

    The Central Sanskrit University

    New Delhi

    The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

    Madhya Pradesh

    The National Sanskrit University

    Andhra Pradesh

    Tripura University

    Tripura

    University of Allahabad

    Uttar Pradesh

    University of Delhi

    New Delhi

    University of Hyderabad

    Telangana

    Visva-Bharati University

    West Bengal

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Applications Commence, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

     

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.

    FAQ

    When will the CUET 2023 Exams be conducted?

    The CUET 2023 Exams will be conducted from May 21 to  31, 2023.

    Are the CUET 2023 Exams conducted for only UG Admissions?

    The CUET 2023 Exams are conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered in the Central Universities.

    Is the CUET 2023 Exam conducted Online?

    CUET 2023 Exams are conducted in the online mode across the designated exam centres.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification