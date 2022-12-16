CUET 2023 Exam Date Released at nta.ac.in, Check Datesheet Here

CUET 2023 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency has released the schedule for the CUET 2023 Examinations. According to the detailed schedule released, the CUET 2023 Examinations will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023. Along with the designated dates, the National Testing Agency has also designated reserve dates from June 1 to 7, 2023 for the CUET 2023 exams.

CUET 2023 Exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the Central Universities and other state universities which will be considering the CUET 2023 scores for the admissions. This is the second edition of the CUET Examinations. Last year all of the Central Universities and a few of the state universities accepted the CUET Scores for Undergraduate admissions.

According to media reports, the CUET 2023 Registration process will commence by January-February 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the Class 12 Exams in March 2023 will be eligible to apply for the CUET 2023 exams. Candidates can keep visiting the official website for further details on the CUET 2023 Examination.

CUET 2023 Exam Schedule

Name of Examination Exam Dates Reserve Dates Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 May 21 to 31, 2023 1 to June 7, 2023 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 1 January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 February 1, 2, 3, 2023 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 2 April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 April 13, 15, 2023 ICAR AIEEA 2023 April 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2023 - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 May 7, 2023 -

CUET 2023 Application Process

The CUET 2023 Application process will be completely online. Candidates who will be appearing for the CUET 2023 entrance examinations will be able to complete the registrations through the link available on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the CUET 2023 Official Website

Step 2: Click on the CUET 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link given

Step 4: Login using the credentials to fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the CUET 2023 Application Form

Step 6: Submit the CUET 2023 Application fee and click on the final submission link

Who can Apply for CUET 2023

The CUET entrance exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered in the Central Universities across the country. Candidates who will be appearing for the class 12 examinations between February and April 2023 and those in the final year of their Undergraduate studies are eligible to apply for the CUET 2023 exams.

CUET 2023 Participating Institutes

The CUET 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered in the Central Universities. Candidates can check below the list of institutes which will consider the CUET 2023 Scores for UG and PG Admissions.

Names of Universities State Aligarh Muslim University New Delhi Assam University, Silchar Assam Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Uttar Pradesh Banaras Hindu University Uttar Pradesh Central Agricultural University Manipur Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Central University of Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Central University of Gujarat Gujarat Central University of Haryana Haryana Central University of Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Central University of Jammu Jammu and Kashmir Central University of Jharkhand Jharkhand Central University of Karnataka Karnataka Central University of Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Central University of Kerala Kerala Central University of Odisha Odisha Central University of Rajasthan Rajasthan Central University of South Bihar Bihar Central University of Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya Madhya Pradesh English and Foreign Languages University Telangana Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Chattisgarh Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Uttarakhand Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya Maharashtra Mahatma Gandhi Central University Bihar Manipur University Manipur Maulana Azad National Urdu University Telangana Mizoram University Mizoram Nagaland University Nagaland Pondicherry University Puducherry Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University New Delhi Sikkim University Sikkim Tezpur University Assam The Central Sanskrit University New Delhi The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Madhya Pradesh The National Sanskrit University Andhra Pradesh Tripura University Tripura University of Allahabad Uttar Pradesh University of Delhi New Delhi University of Hyderabad Telangana Visva-Bharati University West Bengal

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Applications Commence, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in