ICAR AIEEA Exam Discontinued, Admissions to be conducted through CUET Scores, Check Details Here

ICAR AIEEA 2023: According to the latest notification released by the National Testing Agency, the All India Entrance Examination to Admission to Bachelor Degree Programmes in Agriculture and Allied Science will be discontinued and instead admissions will be conducted through the CUET UG 2023 scores.

According to the notification released, the ICAR UG Admissions were conducted through AIEEA exams until now and from this year onwards students will instead have to appear for the CUET UG 2023 exams. The notification states that ICAR has decided that the admissions to the specific UG courses done through ICAR AIEEA will now be done through CUET exams for the 2023-24 academic year. The notification further stated that there would be no ICAR-AIEEA UG for admissions to UG courses in Agriculture and Allied subjects for the 20% ICAR all-India Quota Seats for the 2023-24 academic year.

ICAR AIEEA Official notification - Click Here

Until 2022-23 admissions were conducted through AIEEA exams for the Bachelor's programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences (other than Veterinary Sciences) for 20% of seats in Agriculture Universities and all the seats in RLBCAU Jhansi, NDRI Karnal, IARI New Delhi and Dr RPCAU Pusa, Bihar. Students interested in applying for admission to the course this year are advised to check the official website of ICAR for all the latest updates regarding the revised admission procedure, eligibility criteria, and other exam details

CUET UG 2023

CUET UG 2023 registrations have officially commenced. The last date for students to complete the CUET UG 2023 registration and application process is March 12, 2023. NTA will be conducting the CUET UG 2023 Exams from May 21 to 31, 2023.

