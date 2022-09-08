ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 City Intimation Slip Releases at icar.nta.nic.in, Get Download Link Here

ICAR UG AIEEA 2022: As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip in online mode. Candidates can download the exam city intimation letter of ICAR UG AIEEA from the official website - icar.nta.nic.in. They will have to download the ICAR UG AIEEA city intimation slip by using the application number and date of birth in the login window.

The ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 will be from 13th to 15th September 2022. The ICAR entrance exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) and consist of objective-type multiple choice questions. The ICAR AIEEA UG exam will be in English and Hindi.

How To Download ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 City Intimation Slip?

The ICAR UG AIEEA advanced city intimation slip is released to pre-notify candidates about the examination city and date to help candidates easily commute to the exam location and avoid the last-minute rush. Check below the steps to know how to download ICAR UG AIEEA city intimation slip here -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA - icar.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the advanced city intimation slip link.

3rd Step - Enter the application number and date of birth in the login page.

4th Step - The ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen with the exam city name.

5th Step - Download and take a printout of the city intimation slip for further reference.

ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 Admit Card

Based on past trends, the ICAR UG admit card is expected to be released 3 to 4 days before the date of the exam, i.e., 13th September 2022. So, the ICAR UG AIEEA admit card can be expected to be released between 9th and 10th September 2022. Candidates must note that these dates are tentative and based on the past trends. As of now, the officials have not released any notice regarding the same.

ICAR UG AIEEA 2022

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA UG) exam for candidates who wish to get admission into Bachelor's Degree programmes in Agriculture and Allied Sciences (other than Veterinary Sciences), at Agricultural Universities for 15% of the University seats.

