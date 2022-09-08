CUET Answer Key 2022: NTA to release CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

CUET Answer Key 2022: When will CUET Answer Key 2022 for UG entrance exam be out? This is one question that is on the minds of lakhs of students who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test CUET 2022 Examination. Well, there is light at the end of the tunnel for such aspirants, as NTA is expected to release CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Soon. Latest updates being shared by media agencies have hinted that NTA is all set to release the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key for the undergraduate-level university entrance exam any time soon. While an exact date and time for CUET Answer Key 2022 Release is still awaited, reports claim that it will be published this week. Once published officially, the CUET UG Answer Key will be available for download online via the official portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in. To make accessing the same easier, CUET 2022 Answer Key Download Link will also be placed below:

Download CUET Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

CUET Answer Key 2022 Link Date and Time

As reported earlier, officially, NTA - National Testing Agency, has been completely tight lipped about the CUET Answer Key 2022 Date and Time. There has been no official update or announcement from the apex testing agency about when CUET UG Answer Key will be published by the exam authority. However, reports coming from sources close to NTA HQ based in Delhi suggest that all preliminary preparations for release of CUET Answer Key 2022 are completed and the same is likely to be out today - 8th Sept, by late evening. In terms of time of release, candidates can expect the same to be available by late evening. However, this information merely speculative and no official update has been shared in this regard by the agency.

Where and How to Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022?

Similar to other entrance tests held by NTA, the Answer Key for CUET UG 2022 Exam will also be released online on its official website. The exam authority will release the CUET Answer Key 2022 online on its website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Along with the provisional answer key release, candidate response sheets, which consists of the answers marked by students will also be made available by the NTA on its portal.

To access these documents, candidates will be required to log onto the portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in and locate link for the same. This will take them to the login page with input fields for exam roll number, date of birth and security captcha. Entering and submitting these details will pull up the CUET Answer Key 2022 on the screen along with response sheet. The same can be downloaded from here in PDF softcopy format. Using the CUET Answer Key 2022 in combination with the response sheets, candidates can easily mark and estimate their score.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 Declared, Check CBSE Class 12th Results at cbseresults.nic.in