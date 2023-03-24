  1. Home
ICMAI CMA 2023: June Session Exam Schedule Released at icmai.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

ICMAI has declared the exam dates of CMA Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses for June session 2023 in online mode. Interested candidates can check the exam schedule by visiting the ICMAI's official website- icmai.in. Check complete details here

Updated: Mar 24, 2023 10:19 IST
ICMAI CMA June Session 2023: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses exam dates for June session 2023. Interested candidates can check the complete exam schedule on ICMAI's official website- icmai.in

According to the exam schedule, the CMA Foundation June 2023 exam will be conducted on July 2, whereas the Intermediate and Final exams are scheduled to be held between July 1 and July 8, 2023.

CMA June 2023 Registrations - Direct Link 

CMA June 2023 Exam Schedule

Those interested candidates who are appearing for ICMAI CMA Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses can the exam schedule in the table given below.

Events

Dates

Last date to apply for CMA Intermediate and Final Courses for June session 2023

May 1, 2023

Last date to apply for ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2023

May 2, 2023

CMA Foundation Exam 2023

July 1, 2023

CMA Inter and Final Exam 2023

July 2 to July 8, 2023

CMA Inter and Final Exam Result

September 12, 2023

Documents Required for CMA June Session 2023 Registrations 

Candidates who are appearing for the ICMAI CMA June exam 2023 can check the documents mentioned below that are required at the time of registration.

  • Class 10th Marksheet
  • Class 12th Marksheet 
  • Three Passport size photos of the candidate
  • Attested copy of the relevant degree

CMA Foundation June 2023 Exam Details

According to the official notification, the CMA foundation June session exam 2023 will be conducted in offline OMR based from the exam centre. Each paper will carry 50 MCQ-based questions, carrying 2 marks each. While each session will have a total of 100 MCQs comprising 200 marks.

