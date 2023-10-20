ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Shortly; Download CISCE Board Exam Timetable Here

ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to publish the ICSE 10th Date Sheet 2024 after Dussehra (October end). Students will be able to download the exam dates on the official website: www.cisce.org.

ICSE Board Exams 2024 Class 10 are tentatively expected to happen between February 15, 2024, and March 30, 2024. However, an official datesheet is yet to be released by the authorities. Students will be taking the exam in pen and paper mode.

What is ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date?

Students who are going to appear in the forthcoming exams can expect the ICSE 10th Date Sheet 2024 anytime soon. The authorities will also release an official notice regarding the exam timetable. The CISCE 10th datesheet will be available here once released.

How to Download ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024?

Students can go through the below-mentioned steps to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website: www.cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ICSE 10th Date Sheet 2024 link

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the exam timetable

ICSE Class 10th Time Table 2023-24 Overview Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Exam Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) Class 10 Official Website cisce.org ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date December 2023 (expected) ICSE Class 10 Practical Exam Date January-February, 2024 (expected) ICSE Class 10 Exam 2024 Start Date February 27, 2024 ICSE Class 10 Exam 2024 End Date March 29, 2024

