  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Shortly; Download CISCE Board Exam Timetable Here

News

ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Shortly; Download CISCE Board Exam Timetable Here

ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 is expected to be released shortly. Students appearing for the upcoming board exams can download the schedule at www.cisce.org. Check the CISCE board exam timetable release date here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 20, 2023 19:32 IST
ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024
ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024

ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to publish the ICSE 10th Date Sheet 2024 after Dussehra (October end). Students will be able to download the exam dates on the official website: www.cisce.org.

ICSE Board Exams 2024 Class 10 are tentatively expected to happen between February 15, 2024, and March 30, 2024. However, an official datesheet is yet to be released by the authorities. Students will be taking the exam in pen and paper mode.

ICSI Class 10 Date Sheet 2024- Direct Link (Available Soon)

The direct link to download exam dates is given below:

ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2023 PDF

Click Here

What is ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date?

Students who are going to appear in the forthcoming exams can expect the ICSE 10th Date Sheet 2024 anytime soon. The authorities will also release an official notice regarding the exam timetable. The CISCE 10th datesheet will be available here once released. 

How to Download ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024?

Students can go through the below-mentioned steps to download:

Step 1: Visit the official website: www.cisce.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ICSE 10th Date Sheet 2024 link

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the exam timetable

 

ICSE Class 10th Time Table 2023-24 Overview

Board

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations 

(CISCE)

Exam

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination

(ICSE)

Class

10

Official Website

cisce.org

ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date

December 2023 (expected)

ICSE Class 10 Practical Exam Date

January-February, 2024 (expected)

ICSE Class 10 Exam 2024 Start Date

February 27, 2024

ICSE Class 10 Exam 2024 End Date

March 29, 2024

Also Read: BSEB Matric Exam 2024 Application Date Extended, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023