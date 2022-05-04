ICSE Sem 2 Geography 2022 Analysis: Get ICSE HCG Paper 2 Question Paper PDF, Student Reactions Here

ICSE Sem 2 Geography 2022 Analysis: As per the updates, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducted the ICSE Geography sem 2 exam today on 4th May 2022. The ICSE 10th HCG paper 2 commenced at 11 am. The exam duration was 1.5 hours. After the conduction of exam, students and teachers were discussing about the question papers.

As per experts, the ICSE HCG paper 2 was moderate. An overall reaction to the paper was moderate with the exception of a few students who found the paper easy to attempt. This year, the ICSE Geography semester 2 exam has been conducted with 50% of the reduced syllabus. The next paper of the ICSE semester 2 exam will be held on 6th May for Hindi.

ICSE Sem 2 Geography 2022 Paper Analysis

As per a review from teachers and experts, they have termed the paper as moderate, however, to elaborate further, the paper was termed in the range from easy to moderate. The questions were mainly asked from within the curriculum so the topics should not have come to the students as a surprise. Out of 40 marks, experts are expecting students to score an average between 24 to 27 marks for the ICSE Geography Semester 2 2022 Exam.

ICSE Sem 2 Geography 2022 Student's Reaction

As per media reports, overall, students have rated the exam as a moderate one. As per some of the students, the paper was okay. They were able to attempt the questions but we found the paper to be moderate. They also mentioned that based on the sample paper they thought they may get slightly difficult questions but it was nice to see easy questions instead.

ICSE Sem 2 Geography 2022 Paper

Students were given a total of 90 minutes to attempt their paper. The ICSE Geography Semester 2 paper was worth a total of 40 marks. The question paper was divided into two sections - A and B. Section A consisted of Map Work for 10 marks. Section B of the ICSE Geography Semester 2 exam consisted of questions related to the ICSE syllabus and students were asked to attempt any 3 questions out of the 6 questions given. Students can check the ICSE Geography Question Paper pdf link below -

ICSE Sem 2 Geography 2022 Answer Key

This time, CISCE is expected not to release any answer key for the ICSE class 10 HCG paper 2 for Semester 2. The answer key will not be released because it was a subjective paper. However, many independent coaching centres, teachers and experts might release the ICSE Geo answer key and other important points.

ICSE Sem 2 Geography Paper Important Points

Students had to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and Subject on the top sheet of the answer booklets. All entries on the answer booklet are to be made with black, or blue ballpoint pen only. “This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. If you are using loose maps, graph papers, etc. write this information on these also,” a CISCE statement said.

Disclaimer: The ICSE Geography Class 10 Answer Key has been prepared by the experts. The same has been provided only for reference.



