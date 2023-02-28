    ICSI CS 2023 Result Verification Link Available at icsi.edu, Get Direct Link Here

    ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result 2023 verification link is now active online. Candidates who want to verify their results can complete the applications until March 18, 2023. Check complete details here.

    Updated: Feb 28, 2023 11:55 IST
    ICSI CS Result Verification 2023
    ICSI CS Result Verification 2023

    ICSI CS Result Verification 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has opened the ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2022 Verification window. Candidates who have appeared for the ICSI CS Professional and Executive exams can apply for the ICSI CS Result verification process through the link given on the official website. Candidates must note that the CS result verification application can also be submitted in offline mode. 

    Candidates who are not satisfied with the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result for the December 2022 exams can apply for the verification of marks through the link provided online. When applying, a fee of Rs. 250 also needs to be submitted per paper. The last date for students to complete the application process is March 18, 2023. 

    To apply for the ICSI CS Result verification candidates can visit the official website - icsi.edu. Click on the direct link given here to complete the verification application.

    ICSI CS Result Verification Direct Link - Click Here

    ICSI CS Result Verification Official notification - Click Here

    Steps to apply for ICSI CS Result Verification

    The link for students to complete the ICSI CS Result verification application is available on the official website of ICSI CS. Candidates applying can follow the below-given steps to complete the verification application.

    Step 1: Visit the ICSI official website

    Step 2: Click on the Latest @ICSI

    Step 3: Click on the Result verification notification link

    Step 4: Click on the login link provided and enter user name and password

    Step 5: Enter all required details and submit the verification fee payment

    Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

