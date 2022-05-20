ICSI CS June 2022 Exam Admit Card Expected soon, Get Details Here

ICSI CS Exams 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be releasing the ICSI CS Admit Card for the CS Executive and Professional Examinations soon. Candidates who have applied for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional examinations will be able to download the ICSI CS Admit Card through the link which will be made available on the official website.

ICSI CS Executive and Foundation Exams 2022 are scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2022. The exams will be conducted in the offline mode. The institute has also released instructions to be followed by students when appearing for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exams 2022.

The students appearing for the June 2022 session exams have been asked to make sure that they check through all the details and information mentioned on the admit card. Candidates can check below the instructions for the candidates and the steps to download the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exam Admit Card.

ICSI CS Exams Instructions for candidates

Steps to download ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exam Admit Card

The ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exam Admit Card will be released on the official website of ICSI. To download the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam admit card students can follow the steps provided below.

Candidates can download the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Admit Card by clicking on the admit card link available on the official website - icsi.edu.

Candidates are then required to enter the CS Executive and Professional Registration number in the admit card link.

The ICSI Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download the admit card for further reference.

Details given on the ICSI CS Admit Card 2022

The ICSI CS Executive and Professional Admit Card will include the details of the candidates and the exams. The ICSI CS Executive and Professional Admit Card 2022 is a mandatory document which has to be carried by students attending the Executive and Professional Exams. Candidates when downloading the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Admit Card 2022 must make sure that they check through all the details and information in the admit card. The ICSI CS Executive and PRofessional Admit Card will include details such as

Candidate’s name

Photograph and signature image

Registration number

Name of Examination

Examination centre-Name, address, code

Exam details - Subject name and sections

Reporting time and Duration of Exam

Instructions to be followed

Studennts appearing for the ICSI CS Examinations must make sure that they read through all the instructions carefully when appearing for the examinations.

