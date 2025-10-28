ICSI CSEET November 2025: Admit Card to Release Soon at icsi.edu; Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET November 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2025 Admit card anytime soon. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website to check their admit card in order to appear for the exam at icsi.edu. The upcoming ICSI CSEET 2025 session is scheduled for November 8, 2025 in remote proctored mode. Candidates will need to enter their ICSI Unique ID number and Date of Birth to check the admit cards.

ICSI CSEET Examination 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to ICSI CSEET Exam: