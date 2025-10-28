ICSI CSEET November 2025: Admit Card to Release Soon at icsi.edu; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- ICSI will soon release CSEET 2025 Admit Cards from icsi.edu.
- The exam is scheduled for November 8, 2025.
- Candidates can download admit cards using their Unique ID and Date of Birth.
ICSI CSEET November 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2025 Admit card anytime soon. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website to check their admit card in order to appear for the exam at icsi.edu. The upcoming ICSI CSEET 2025 session is scheduled for November 8, 2025 in remote proctored mode. Candidates will need to enter their ICSI Unique ID number and Date of Birth to check the admit cards.
ICSI CSEET Examination 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to ICSI CSEET Exam:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
ICSI CSEET November 2025 admit card
|
Exam name
|
Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)
|
Board name
|
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
icsi.edu
|
Stream
|
Management - Company Secretary
|
Exam date
|
November 8, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Remote proctored
|
Login credentials
|
Unique ID number
Date of Birth
ICSI CSEET Exam 2025 Dates
Candidates can check the list of important dates related to CSEET 2025 exam here:
|
Events
|
Date(s)
|
CSEET November 2025 admit card release date
|
Late October 2025
|
CSEET November 2025 exam date
|
November 8, 2025
|
CSEET November 2025 result date
|
November 18, 2025 (expected)
How to Download CSEET November Exam 2025 Admit Card?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their CSEET November 2025 admit card when ICSI releases it:
- Visit official website at icsi.edu
- On the homepage, in ‘STUDENT’ tab, scroll down to ‘CSEET’ and click on the link for admit card
- In the log in window, enter your login details:
- CSEET Application Number
- Date of Birth
- ICSI CSEET admit card 2025 will appear for november session
- Check your details and download the admit card
The admit card will carry the important information related to their exam, which they will require while appearing for the remote proctored exam.
