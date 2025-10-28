IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
News

ICSI CSEET November 2025: Admit Card to Release Soon at icsi.edu; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 28, 2025, 12:52 IST

ICSI CSEET November 2025 admit card: ICSI will soon release CSEET 2025 Admit Cards for the November 8 exam. Candidates can download them from icsi.edu using their Unique ID and Date of Birth.

Key Points

  • ICSI will soon release CSEET 2025 Admit Cards from icsi.edu.
  • The exam is scheduled for November 8, 2025.
  • Candidates can download admit cards using their Unique ID and Date of Birth.

ICSI CSEET November 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2025 Admit card anytime soon. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website to check their admit card in order to appear for the exam at icsi.edu. The upcoming ICSI CSEET 2025 session is scheduled for November 8, 2025 in remote proctored mode. Candidates will need to enter their ICSI Unique ID number and Date of Birth to check the admit cards.

ICSI CSEET Examination 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to ICSI CSEET Exam:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

ICSI CSEET November 2025 admit card 

Exam name 

Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)

Board name 

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

icsi.edu

Stream 

Management - Company Secretary

Exam date 

November 8, 2025

Exam mode 

Remote proctored 

Login credentials 

Unique ID number 

Date of Birth

ICSI CSEET Exam 2025 Dates 

Candidates can check the list of important dates related to CSEET 2025 exam here:

Events

Date(s)

CSEET November 2025 admit card release date

Late October 2025

CSEET November 2025 exam date 

November 8, 2025

CSEET November 2025 result date 

November 18, 2025 (expected)

How to Download CSEET November Exam 2025 Admit Card?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their CSEET November 2025 admit card when ICSI releases it:

  1. Visit official website at icsi.edu
  2. On the homepage, in ‘STUDENT’ tab, scroll down to ‘CSEET’ and click on the link for admit card 
  3. In the log in window, enter your login details:
    1. CSEET Application Number
    2. Date of Birth
  4. ICSI CSEET admit card 2025 will appear for november session 
  5. Check your details and download the admit card

The admit card will carry the important information related to their exam, which they will require while appearing for the remote proctored exam.

