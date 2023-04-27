iDreamCareer Releases Bharat Career Aspiration Report 2023, Check Key Findings Here

Many students find it difficult to choose the right stream, course, college or country to study. Career Counselling brings the deeper clarity to choose the right career path for them. An expert career counsellor guides you with their professional experience and with having a strong understanding of the industry trends, seeking a career counsellor is considered to be the first step towards a successful career.

iDreamCareer conducted a survey to understand the career aspiration of the students of class 9th to 12th living in diverse social, economic, cultural & political environments. Check the report and details here.

Bharat Career Aspiration Report 2023

According to the Bharat Career Aspiration Report 2023, published by iDreamCareer, Indian students seek career guidance from family and friends. According to the survey, only 13.2% of students received professional career guidance. Check the major findings of the report here.

The main focus area of this report is to get some insights into what kind of aspirations these students have in terms of higher education and career, to know the different factors specifically gender, influence career-related choices of these students. The report focused on 7 key parameters to measure their career awareness level.

Understanding Aptitude, Personality and Interest areas Analysis of strengths and weaknesses Information about different career pathways under a career cluster Information about the courses that students can enrol for Information about the number of years required to complete the course Information about the expenditure required to complete the course Information about alternative opportunities aligned with their main career(backup plan)

Key Findings of the Report

iDreamCareer conducted the survey which examined 5,225 students from 9th to 12th grade studying in affordable private and government schools across 16 states in India. The key findings of the report are as follows.

Only 13.2% of the respondents have received career guidance from a trained professional.

Only 13.8% of the participants have used tools like SWOT, Psychometric assessment to identify their core strengths areas and weaknesses.

Only 10% of the respondents are able to answer basic career awareness questions like courses, pathways, and years required to pursue the career of their interest.

Only 4.06% of female and 4.02% of male respondents from 12th grade are able to answer advanced questions related to the career they are interested in.

77.1% of students have chosen only 6 career clusters out of 41 career choices as their main career under the professional career choices.

31.4% of male students have chosen Engineering as their main career while Medical science is the top choice of female students with 20%.

65% of respondents do not have any backup plan as per the responses in the survey.

Check the full report here - Click Here

What is career guidance?

Career counselling is a career guidance process for a person to make the right decisions about educational and occupational choices. With the help of proper career counselling, a person can have their social, financial and emotional life on the right path.

Why it is important to take career guidance?

Career counselling should begin at a young age. Students from classes 9 to 12 require enough support to better understand their interest areas. It becomes mandatory to seek expert advice while choosing the right career path for one's academic life.

About iDreamCareer (iDC)

iDreamCareer is India's largest career counselling and career guidance bureau that works with 2.5 million students yearly. It also works to provide unbiased educational counselling to Indian students to make a fulfilling career anywhere around the globe. iDreamCareer (iDC) and JagranJosh are strategic partners for providing expert career counselling services to India’s share of Next Billion Users.