IEM Kolkata Admission 2023 Starts, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

IEM Kolkata Admission 2023 Started: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Engineering and Management, Kolkata (IEM Kolkata) has opened admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates willing to apply for BTech and MBA can do the same on the official website i.e. iem.edu.in. Interested candidates can also apply in offline mode.

Candidates will have to pay a required fee of Rs 5000 to complete the registration process. They will be required to submit valid scores of the IEMJEE exam/CAT/MAT/State level MBA entrance exam for the MBA programme and IEMJEE exam/JEE Main for the B.Tech programme.

Who is Eligible for IEM Kolkata BTech and MBA Admission 2023?

IEM Kolkata Admissions 2023 are open for BTech and MBA. Candidates willing to apply must satisfy the eligibility criteria prescribed by authorities. They can check the eligibility criteria below-

MBA

Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any stream with a minimum aggregate of 50% from a recognised university.

Valid IEMJEE exam/CAT exam/MAT exam/State level MBA Entrance Exam scores are accepted

BTech

Candidates must have passed 10+2 with minimum 60% marks (45% in case of SC/ST/OBC students) with Physics, Chemistry & Maths as mandatory subjects

Valid IEMJEE / JEE Mains scores are accepted

IEM Kolkata Admission 2023- Programme Offered and Tuition Fee

Programme Offered Specialisation Total tuition fees Computer Science and Engineering CSE (Artificial Intelligence) CSE (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning) CSE (Internet of Things) CSE (Internet of Things and Cyber Security including Blockchain Technology) B.Tech Mechanical Engineering Rs. 6,23,700 Electronics and Communication Engineering Information Technology Computer Science and Business Systems Electrical and Electronics Engineering Electrical Engineering MBA Rs. 6,00,000



