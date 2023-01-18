    IEM Kolkata Admission 2023 Starts, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

    Authorities have commenced the IEA Kolkata 2023 admission process. Candidates willing to take admission in BTech and MBA programmes can apply at  iem.edu.in

    Updated: Jan 18, 2023 12:02 IST
    IEM Kolkata Admission 2023 Starts

    IEM Kolkata Admission 2023 Started: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Engineering and Management, Kolkata (IEM Kolkata) has opened admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates willing to apply for BTech and MBA can do the same on the official website i.e. iem.edu.in. Interested candidates can also apply in offline mode.

    Candidates will have to pay a required fee of Rs 5000 to complete the registration process. They will be required to submit valid scores of the IEMJEE exam/CAT/MAT/State level MBA entrance exam for the MBA programme and IEMJEE exam/JEE Main for the B.Tech programme.

    Who is Eligible for IEM Kolkata BTech and MBA Admission 2023?

    IEM Kolkata Admissions 2023 are open for  BTech and MBA. Candidates willing to apply must satisfy the eligibility criteria prescribed by authorities. They can check the eligibility criteria below-

      MBA

    • Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any stream with a minimum aggregate of 50% from a recognised university.
    • Valid IEMJEE exam/CAT exam/MAT exam/State level MBA Entrance Exam scores are accepted

      BTech

    • Candidates must have passed 10+2 with minimum 60% marks (45% in case of SC/ST/OBC students) with Physics, Chemistry & Maths as mandatory subjects
    • Valid IEMJEE / JEE Mains scores are accepted

    IEM Kolkata Admission 2023- Programme Offered and Tuition Fee

    Programme Offered

    Specialisation

    Total tuition fees
     

    Computer Science and Engineering

    		  
     

    CSE (Artificial Intelligence)

    		  
     

    CSE (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)

    		  
     

    CSE (Internet of Things)

    		  
     

    CSE (Internet of Things and Cyber Security including Blockchain Technology)

    		  

    B.Tech

    Mechanical Engineering

    Rs. 6,23,700
     

    Electronics and Communication Engineering

    		  
     

    Information Technology

    		  
     

    Computer Science and Business Systems

    		  
     

    Electrical and Electronics Engineering

    		  
     

    Electrical Engineering

    		  

    MBA

    		  

    Rs. 6,00,000


