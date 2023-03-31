IGNOU 36th Convocation Ceremony on April 3, Check Details Here

IGNOU Convocation: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will host its 36th convocation ceremony on April 3, 2023. Those students who have finished their programmes in December 2021 and have appeared for June 2022 term-end examinations will get their degrees, certificates and diplomas at the convocation ceremony.

According to the official notification, students will have to attend the convocation ceremony and collect their certificates at his/her regional centre where they belong and not at any other regional centre. Whereas students will also have the option to attend the convocation in person or receive their degree/diploma by post.

For those students who are not invited to attend the convocation or could not attend the ceremony even after the submission of the specified fees, their diplomas and degrees will be sent via post by the concerned regional centre after the commencement of the convocation.

For PG certificates or certificate programmes, the certificate will be sent by the Headquarters. These students should contact their respective concerned regional centres where they belong to headquarters, the official notice said.

IGNOU January 2023 Registrations

IGNOU will end the re-registration, and fresh admission window for Online, ODL, and other merit-based programmes today, March 31, 2023. Those students who have not applied for the IGNOU January session 2023 can fill out the application form by visiting the official website without paying any late fees.

Also Read: IGNOU January 2023 Registration for Online, ODL Programme Ends Today, Check Details Here