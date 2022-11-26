IGNOU December TEE 2022 Hall Ticket Released at ignou.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU December TEE 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the IGNOU December TEE 2022 Hall Ticket. Candidates who have applied for the exams can download the admit card through the link available on the website.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document to be carried by students at the exam centre. The December TEE 2022 exams will be conducted from December 2, 2022. To download the December TEE 2022 Exam Admit Card candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link given.

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Admit Card is available for download on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also check the IGNOU 2022 Admit Card through the link given here.

December TEE 2022 Exam Card - Click Here

How to download IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exam Admit Card

The IGNOU December TEE 2022 Exam Admit Card is available online. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card by following the steps available here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the December TEE 2022 Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the IGNOU Enrolment number and select the programme through the link given

Step 4: Download the IGNOU December TEE 2022 exam admit card for further reference

Candidates appearing for the December TEE exams must make sure to take a print out of the admit card. Students also need to carry along with them a valid photo ID proof when appearing for the exams.

