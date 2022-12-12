IGNOU January 2023: Application Deadline for BEd, Ph.D., BSc Nursing Announced, Check at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU January 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the online registration process for BEd, Ph.D., and BSc (Nursing) programmes for the batch 2023. According to the schedule announced, the last date for students to submit the applications is December 20, 2022. Eligible candidates have the chance to apply at the official whistle ignou.ac.in.

As per the schedule announced by IGNOU, the entrance exams for the BEd, Ph.D., and BSc courses 2023 will be conducted on January 8, 2022. Students who wish to apply for these courses must the online portal and complete the application form latest by December 20, 2022, in order to appear for these entrance tests in 2023.

BEd Entrance Exam 2023 - Click Here

Ph.D. Entrance Exam 2023 - Click Here

BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2023 - Click Here

How to Apply for BEd/ Ph.D./ BSc (N) 2023

Candidates who are interested in applying for BEd/ Ph.D. and BSc Nursing courses offered at IGNOU will have to follow the online application process for 2023 admissions. Here are a few simple steps to follow while filling out the online application form on the IGNOU website.

Step 1 - Visit the official homepage ignou.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the link “Application form for BEd / Ph.D. / BSc (N) Entrance Test- January 2023”

Step 3 - Then click on your particular exam available on the screen

Step 4 - Fill in the application form by entering all the required details

Step 5 - Upload all the important documents

Step 6 - Pay the online application fee through a secured payment gateway

Step 7 - Submit the application form 2023

Step 8 - Download the form and take a printout for future reference

General Instructions for Online Application 2023

Candidates applying for BEd/ Ph.D./BSC (N) programmes are required to pay Rs. 1,000 as the application fee.

Before filling out the application form, the applicants must have a scanned passport-size photograph and scanned signature.

The photocopies of all the documents and certificates should be self-attested for later counselling process

Once the application form is submitted, no change in category (GEN/SC/ST/OBC/EWS) or any other detail in the form will be entertained

Also Read: AILET Answer Key 2023 (Soon): Know How To Calculate Score By Using Law Entrance Test Provisional Answer Key