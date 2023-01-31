IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Window Close Today, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU 2023 January Re-Registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU Re-Registrations window for the January 2023 session today - January 31, 2023. The institution had earlier extended the January 2023 Session re-registration process from December 31, 2023, to January 15, 2023, which was further extended to January 31, 2023. Students who are yet to complete the IGNOU 2023 January Session re-registration process can visit the official website of IGNOU.

Candidates completing the IGNOU January 2023 re-registrations are advised to first read through the instructions given on the official website before completing the registrations. To complete the IGNOU 2023 January Re-Registration process students are required to visit the official website and enter the IGNOU enrollment number and password in the re-registration link available.

IGNOU January 2023 Session re-registration link is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the IGNOU January 2023 Re-registrations through the link available here.

IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Direct link - Click Here

Steps to complete the IGNOU January 2023 Re-registration form

The IGNOU January 2023 Re-registration form is available on the official website of IGNOU. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the IGNOU 2023 January Session re-registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the January 2023 Session Re-registration link

Step 3: Read through the instructions available and click on proceed

Step 4: Enter the Enrollment ID and Password in the link available

Step 5: Enter all the required details in the application form

Step 6: Submit the IGNOU Re-registration fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: IGNOU Admissions 2023: IGNOU Introduces MA Environmental Studies Course, Know How to Apply Here