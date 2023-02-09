IGNOU January 2023 Session ODL, Online and Merit Programme Admission Link Close Tomorrow at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Admissions 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the registration window for the January 2023 session for ODL, Online as well as Merit-based ODL programmes tomorrow i.e. February 10, 2023. Interested students can apply for the programme of their choice in the available courses on the official website.

Earlier, the last date for submitting online applications was January 31, 2023. However, the varsity announced that the registrations are extended up to February 10, 2023. Aspirants must apply immediately to avoid the last-minute hassle. Candidates who desire to pursue various ODL, online and merit courses (SOHS) courses offered by the university can submit their application forms by tomorrow.

IGNOU 2023 ODL Programmes - Apply Here

IGNOU 2023 Online Programmes - Apply Here

IGNOU 2023 Merit-Based ODL Programmes (SOHS) - Apply Here

Procedure to Apply for IGNOU January Session 2023

Candidates who wish to apply for the 2023 January session can submit online forms within the stipulated time period. After going through all the important instructions, here are a few steps to follow for successful registration.

Step 1 - Open the IGNOU website link - ignou.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the “Apply now” link for the January 2023 session

Step 3 - A new page will open where you will have to click on the selected programme (ODL/ Online/ Merit)

Step 4 - Register on the admission link given there and fill out all the details correctly

Step 5 - Enter the registered username and password

Step 6 - Complete the form by uploading your documents after providing your educational qualifications

Step 7 - Pay the IGNOU application fee

Step 8 - Take a printout and retain it for future purposes

Documents Required for Online Form Filling

Applicants can check the following list of documents given below before proceeding with the form-filling process. You should keep ready these below-mentioned certificates which will be immediately needed during the online admission process.

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 kb)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 kb)

Scanned Copy of Age Proof (less than 200 kb)

Relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 kb)

Experience Certificate (less than 200 kb)

Category Certificate - SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS (less than 200 kb)

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process in order to secure admission seats by selecting the college as well as the programme of their choice for the January 2023 session. Go through your Programme Guide for a detailed view of the courses that are being offered by the university. IGNOU notice stated that a change of course at a later stage can subsequently lead to academic loss of time available to the aspirants for studies. Hence, applicants must carefully choose their programme.

Also Read: IIT Guwahati Concludes its First Ever Youth20 Inception Meet 2023 on Feb 8, Check Event Highlights Here