IGNOU January 2023 Session: Re-registration, Fresh Admission for Online, ODL Programme Ends Tomorrow

IGNOU January 2023 Session: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the re-registration and new registrations tomorrow i.e. March 10, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not applied for Online & ODL Programmes, Merit-based ODL Programmes for January Session 2023 yet must do the same on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. The authorities may not provide any further extensions regarding the same.

The official statement reads, “The last date for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online & ODL Programmes, Merit-based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session is extended till 10th March 2023 without late fees".

Documents Required for IGNOU January 2023 Session Application Form

Candidates who wish to apply for IGNOU Re-registration, fresh registrations 2023 must keep the mandatory documents handy. They can check out the list of important documents here-

Scanned photograph

Scanned Signature

Class 10th Marksheet/ Birth Certificate

Educational qualification certificates,

Experience certificate,

Category certificate (if any)

BPL certificate (if any)

IGNOU Re-registration, fresh Admission- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session?

Candidates who have not applied for the IGNOU January 2023 Session must do the same by tomorrow. They can check out the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Re-registration, fresh admission link

Step 3: Register by entering asked details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

A non-refundable Registration Fee shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission.If a student applies for cancellation of application/admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy.

Also Read: INI CET 2023 July Session Registrations Commence, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in