IGNOU June TEE 2022: Deadline for Exam Registration Form Extended, Check Details Here

IGNOU June TEE 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the registration date extension for June Term-End Examination (TEE) 2022 session. As per the updated notice released by IGNOU, the last date to submit exam forms has been postponed once again. Candidates will be able to fill out the IGNOU June TEE 2022 exam form up to 6 pm on January 20, 2023.

All those candidates who have taken admissions to various online programmes at IGNOU can do the exam registrations available on the online portal. Earlier, the deadline to submit the June TEE exam forms was today i.e. January 15, 2023. However, considering the TEE exams, the university took the decision of extending the exam application form till January 20 (Friday). Moreover, the online application process for online courses examination commenced on January 2, 2023.

IGNOU TEE June Exam Registration Form 2022: Click Here

Steps to Apply for IGNOU June TEE Exam 2022

Registration facility for online programmes examination is open for the academic session 2022 on the IGNOU online portal. Candidates can apply for the same by following the basic steps given below.

Step 1 - Open the official website link ignou.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on the link given “Submission of online exam form for June 2022 online programmes”

Step 3 - Carefully read all the exam form guidelines mentioned on the webpage’

Step 4 - Agree to the declaration and then proceed to fill out the exam form

Step 5 - Enter all the important details

Step 6 - Upload the documents in the prescribed format

Step 7 - Pay the IGNOU June TEE 2022 exam plus the registration fee

Step 8 - Submit the form and take the printout of the same

IGNOU June TEE Exam Fee 2022

Candidates will have to submit the exam registration form within the stipulated time frame in order to appear for the June session TEE exams to be held in the present year 2023. The prescribed exam fee is Rs 200 per course for students appearing within the country whereas US$20 per course is the exam fee for students who will appear for the TEE exams outside the Territory of India, as stated by the official university.

IGNOU June TEE Exam Pattern 2022

According to the IGNOU information, the exam for the Certificates and Diploma programmes will be conducted in online mode and there will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) provided in the exam. In the exam for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses, descriptive types of questions will be asked.

