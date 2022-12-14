IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 for Bachelors, Masters Programmes Starts, Apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Admission 2023: As per the recent updates, Indira Gandhi National Open University has opened the IGNOU re-registration portal for the January 2023 session. Candidates can complete IGNOU re-registration 2023 for bachelors and masters degree programmes in online mode at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for IGNOU re-registration 2023 January session is December 31, 2022.

The IGNOU re-registration 2022 process for January session only for those students can apply who have been admitted to any undergraduate and postgraduate courses. For fresh admissions at IGNOU, candidates need to apply separately on the official website.

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for IGNOU Re-Registration 2023?

The students can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester by visiting the official website. On IGNOU re-registration 2023 portal, candidates can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester. To apply for the same, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on register online.

3rd Step - Now, scroll and click on Re-registration tab.

4th Step - On the new page, read the instructions and click on - Proceed for re-registration.

5th Step - Enter the login details and fill up the IGNOU re-registration form.

6th Step - Pay the IGNOU re-registration fee and submit the form.

Important Instructions Regarding IGNOU Re-Registration 2023

The IGNOU re-registration portal is available for both Indian and international candidates.

They are required to make a new registration in the portal- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. In case, they already have a login, use required details to login to proceed further.

The university advises the candidates to choose their courses carefully.

All candidates must read through their programme guide for details to avoid inconveniences later.

The candidates must be cautious while making online payments. International candidates can use online payment options available to them.

In case the online payment does not get updated, do not make the second payment immediately.

After the payment, take a printout of the final form and the payment confirmation for future use.

