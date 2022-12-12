IGNOU TEE Date Sheet 2022 for Practical Exam Releases at ignou.ac.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

IGNOU December TEE 2022 Practical Exam: As per the latest updates, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the dates for IGNOU TEE December practical exams 2022 today - December 12. Candidates appearing for the exam can download IGNOU December TEE practical exam date sheet 2022 at ignou.ac.in. Also, a direct link of pdf of IGNOU December TEE practical exam has been provided here on this page.

As per the IGNOU TEE Practical exam date sheet 2022, the exams will start on January 14th in two shifts - Morning and Afternoon. IGNOU December TEE exams are ongoing since December 2 2022. The last exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2023.

IGNOU TEE December Practical Exam Date Sheet 2022

Subjects Course Code Dates MSC (MACS) MMT001P (BATCH-1) January 14, 2023 MSC (MACS) MMT001P (BATCH-2) January 14, 2023 MSC(MACS) MMT007P (BATCH-1) January 15, 2023 MSC(MACS) MMT007P (BATCH-2) January 15, 2023 MSC(MACS) MMT008P (BATCH-1) January 15, 2023 MSC(MACS) MMT008P (BATCH-2) January 15, 2023 MSCIS/PGDIS MSEI021P January 18, 2023 MSCIS/PGDIS MSEI022P January 18, 2023 DBPOFA/CCITSK BPOI007P January 18, 2023

How To Download IGNOU TEE December Practical Exam Date Sheet 2022?

The IGNOU TEE December practical examinations are scheduled to be conducted from January 14 to 28, 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the IGNOU TEE practical schedule from the official website - ignou.ac.in. Check the steps to know how to download IGNOU TEE Dec practical exam datesheet 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage click on the - Date Sheet for Practical Examination December 2022 Term End Examination.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - IGNOU TEE Date sheet PDF 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Check the dates and download the PDF.

