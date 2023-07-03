IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 last date for July session extended, know till when and how to apply

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023: IGNOU has extended the last date for IGNOU July re-registration 2023. Candidates can fill up their IGNOU re-registration form for July session till July 15, 2023. Indian and international candidates can re-register for Online Distance Learning (ODL) programmes on the official website at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in or ignou.ac.in. For IGNOU re-registration, candidates have to login into the portal by entering their username, password, and captcha code.

It has been stated on the official website that, “Fresh Admission for July 2023 Session is open for all programmes for Online and ODL mode date extended up to 15th July 2023.”

It is expected that, after this, the officials will not extend the deadline for IGNOU re-registration form July session. The IGNOU re-registration portal of the July session is for students to submit their form for the next year/semester.

IGNOU Re-Registration 2023 Extension Tweet

Regional Services Division, IGNOU tweeted - "Last date for “Fresh Admission and Re-Registration offered in ODL/Online Mode for the July 2023 Session” in IGNOU has been extended till 15th July 2023." Check tweet below:

Last date for “Fresh Admission and Re-Registration offered in ODL/Online Mode for the July 2023 Session” in IGNOU has been extended till 15th July 2023. — Regional Services Division, IGNOU (@DirectorRs55109) June 30, 2023

How To Re-Register for IGNOU 2023 for July Session?

Candidates can submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester on the official website. To re-register for the IGNOU July session, they can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on register online

Step 3: Now, click on Re-registration tab

Step 4: On the new page, read the instructions and click on - Proceed for re-registration

Step 5: Enter the login details and fill up the IGNOU re-registration form

Step 6: Pay the IGNOU re-registration 2023 fee and submit the form

IGNOU July Admission 2023

Candidates can apply for IGNOU admission into various courses like UG, PG among others. They must note that they have to pay the registration fees at the time of filling in the IGNOU application form for July session. They are also advised to go through the programme guide for details of the courses on offer.

