UGET Exam Dates 2023 released, Check University of Lucknow BA, BSc, BCom entrance test schedule here

UGET Exam Dates 2023: The University of Lucknow has announced the undergraduate entrance test (UGET) exam dates for different courses. The entrance test schedule has been released for B.El.Ed, D.Pharm, B.Com, B.Com (H), BBA, B.Sc. Maths, B.Sc. Agriculture, B.Sc. Biology, BVA/ BFA, BJMC and BA. Lucknow University will conduct the UGET exams from July 10 to 16.

The UGET 2023 exams will be conducted in the morning and evening shifts. To appear in the exam candidates have to carry their entrance exam admit card. As per the updates, the UGET hall ticket for the entrance will be released on July 7, 2023. They can download it online at lkouniv.ac.in.

UGET 2023 Exam Dates

The dates of admission to BA (Yoga), BSc (Yoga), BVoc and Shastri will be announced soon. Candidates who have registered for the Lucknow University entrance exam can check the exam dates for different courses below.

Morning Shift (10:30 am to 12 pm) Evening Shift (2:30 to 4 pm) Exam Dates B.El.Ed D.Pharm July 10, 2023 B.Com B.Com (H) July 11, 2023 BBA LLM (integrated 5-year) July 12, 2023 BCA B.Sc (Maths) July 13, 2023 B.Sc (Agriculture) B.Sc (Biology) July 14, 2023 BVA/ BFA BJMC July 15, 2023 BA July 16, 2023

UGET Admit Card 2023

Lucknow University will release the admit card for UG courses on July 7, 2023. The University of Lucknow will release the LU admit card online on its official website: lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates can download UGET admit card 2023 by entering the login credentials. Along with the hall ticket, they must also carry any one identity card: PAN card, driver's licence, ration card, passport, aadhar card, voter identification on the exam day for verification.

Details mentioned in the Lucknow University Entrance Exam Admit Card 2023

The LU admit card will likely to include the below-mentioned information:

Candidate’s name

Date of birth

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Selected programme

Registration number

Roll number

Candidate’s passport size photograph and signature

Exam centre address

Exam date and time

