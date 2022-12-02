IGNOU TEE 2022: December Exam Begins Today, Check Details at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) TEE exams for the December session commence today, December 2, 2022. The IGNOU Term-End Examination (TEE) December will be conducted in two shifts: Morning Session from 10 am to 1 pm and the Evening Session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

As per the schedule released by IGNOU, the TEE exams for the December session will end on January 5, 2023. Students appearing for the TEE exam 2022 are required to view the datasheet available and prepare accordingly.

IGNOU TEE December 2022 Exam Instructions- Click Here

IGNOU TEE 2022 Exam Guidelines

As per the official details updated by IGNOU, the registration, and payment portal has been closed for the TEE December exams. Given below are the guidelines for appearing candidates to be followed at the exam centre.

Students need to download their admit card from the official IGNOU website and carry it to the exam centre.

Answers to the question paper can only be attempted in the language of the particular course.

Answers submitted in any other language will not be evaluated and disqualified without any prior information.

Students also have the option to attempt the exam answers in Hindi medium regardless of the exam registration in English medium (except for language programmes).

Students will not be allowed to write answers for two courses even if both the papers are scheduled for the same date & time.

There is a possibility of last-minute changes in the exam centre due to unexpected situations. In that case, students are advised to stay in touch with their respective regional centres.

More than 6,28,029 students have enrolled for the IGNOU TEE December 2022 exams and the hall tickets are already being issued by the University. There are a total number of 834 examination centres including 18 in foreign lands and 85 centres in jail for prisoners for IGNOU exams.

The IGNOU TEE exam hall ticket includes all the required details like the candidate’s name, DOB, exam centre name and address, and the reporting date and time. Students must check the datasheet and exam instructions carefully. No electronic gadgets are allowed in the exam hall. More information is available on IGNOU’s webpage.

