IIM Ahmedabad PGPX Placement 2023: 128 Candidates Accept Placements, Check Placement Details Here

IIM Ahmedabad PGPX Placements: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has successfully concluded the final placements for the one-year full-time postgraduate programme in management for executives (MBA-PGPX). According to the placement report released, close to 128 students have accepted offers from employers from various sectors. Students were recruited for a wide range of roles in different sectors.

The largest offers were made by consulting firms hiring 24 percent of students while the Information Technology Services, BFSI, and Automotive sectors hired close to 19 percent, 10 percent, and 7 percent of students respectively.

Established corporations evaluated PGPX students for senior leadership and middle management roles, while start-ups including unicorns and soon-to-be unicorns also hired a significant number of students in the placements conducted this year.

Classification of the Entire Placement Pool

Categories Number of Students Number of students eligible for placements 140 Number of students graduating in 2023 140 Number of students who did not seek placement through the institute 10 Company-sponsored or already employed 5 Total who sought Placements through the institute 130 Total offers accepted 128 Number unplaced, if any 2

Sector-wise Classification



Sector Number of offers accepted Domestic International Total Automotive 9 9 BFSI 13 13 Conglomerate 1 1 Consulting 25 6 31 Data Science 3 3 E-commerce 1 1 Education 1 1 Energy 5 5 Engineering Procurement and Construction 1 1 FMCG 2 2

A few of the roles for which the students were hired include Vice President, Director, Leadership Programme Candidates, Programme Head, Produce Head, Assistant Vice President, and General Manager.

IIM Ahmedabad Chairperson of Placement Committee, Professor Ankur Sinha stated that the institute has one of the finest placement seasons for the PGPX class for 2023.

