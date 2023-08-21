IIM Ahmedabad PGPX Placement 2023: 128 Candidates Accept Placements, Check Placement Details Here

  1. Home
Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad conducted the final placements for the one-year postgraduate programme in management for executives. A total of 128 students accepted offers with major roles offered by large consulting firms. 

Updated: Aug 21, 2023 16:32 IST
IIM Ahmedabad PGPX Placements: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has successfully concluded the final placements for the one-year full-time postgraduate programme in management for executives (MBA-PGPX). According to the placement report released, close to 128 students have accepted offers from employers from various sectors. Students were recruited for a wide range of roles in different sectors. 

The largest offers were made by consulting firms hiring 24 percent of students while the Information Technology Services, BFSI, and Automotive sectors hired close to 19 percent, 10 percent, and 7 percent of students respectively. 

Established corporations evaluated PGPX students for senior leadership and middle management roles, while start-ups including unicorns and soon-to-be unicorns also hired a significant number of students in the placements conducted this year. 

Classification of the Entire Placement Pool

Categories

Number of Students

Number of students eligible for placements

140

Number of students graduating in 2023

140

Number of students who did not seek placement through the institute

10

Company-sponsored or already employed

5

Total who sought Placements through the institute

130

Total offers accepted

128

Number unplaced, if any

2

Sector-wise Classification


Sector 

Number of offers accepted

Domestic

International

Total

Automotive

 

9

BFSI

13 

  

13

Conglomerate

 

Consulting

25 

6

31

Data Science

3

  

3

E-commerce

 

Education

 

Energy

 

5

Engineering Procurement and Construction

1

  

1

FMCG

2

  

2

A few of the roles for which the students were hired include Vice President, Director, Leadership Programme Candidates, Programme Head, Produce Head, Assistant Vice President, and General Manager. 

IIM Ahmedabad Chairperson of Placement Committee, Professor Ankur Sinha stated that the institute has one of the finest placement seasons for the PGPX class for 2023.

Related Stories

