IIM-Jammu Signs MoU To Open Transit Off-Campus In University Of Ladakh, Check Details Here

    IIM Jammu signs MoU with the University of Ladakh to establish Transit Off-Campus in the University of Ladakh. MoU signed by the Director of IIM-Jammu Prof. B.S. Sahay and the Vice Chancellor of Ladakh University Dr. S.K. Mehta.

    Updated: Dec 19, 2022 13:30 IST
    IIM Jammu-University of Ladakh MoU: The Indian Institute of Management-Jammu (IIM-Jammu) has signed an agreement with the University of Ladakh on Sunday, December 18, 2022, to work on areas such as academic cooperation, joint research, and faculty exchange. 

    The joint agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding were signed between the Director of IIM-Jammu Prof. B.S. Sahay and the Vice Chancellor of Ladakh University Dr. S.K. Mehta. Under this MoU Dr. S.K. Mehta said that IIM-Jammu will open a transit off-campus at the University of Ladakh.

    Transit Off-Campus at the University of Ladakh

    The Director of IIM-Jammu Prof. B.S. Sahay marked December 18, 2022, as a historic day for the IIM-Jammu. As Ladakh University has agreed to give campus area space for Transit Off-Campus of IIM-Jammu in Leh.

    He further said that both institutions have teamed up to organize joint conferences, boot camps, and short-term education programmes, to promote executive education, entrepreneurship, and skill development.

    Speaking on the occasion, Mehta also said that this collaboration will lead to the sustainable growth and development of the Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh regions.

    In terms of development, he said that IIM-Jammu will help Ladakh University to develop capability in educational and training programmes. Long-range planning, entrepreneurship development, and institutional development will provide better exposure to students and faculty members.

