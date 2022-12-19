IIM-Jammu Signs MoU To Open Transit Off-Campus In University Of Ladakh, Check Details Here

IIM Jammu-University of Ladakh MoU: The Indian Institute of Management-Jammu (IIM-Jammu) has signed an agreement with the University of Ladakh on Sunday, December 18, 2022, to work on areas such as academic cooperation, joint research, and faculty exchange.

The joint agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding were signed between the Director of IIM-Jammu Prof. B.S. Sahay and the Vice Chancellor of Ladakh University Dr. S.K. Mehta. Under this MoU Dr. S.K. Mehta said that IIM-Jammu will open a transit off-campus at the University of Ladakh.

@IIMJammu opens transit off-Campus in Leh-Ladakh at the @ULadakh with signing of the MoU. The MoU between @IIMJammu & @ULadakh has been signed by Prof. S.K. Mehta, VC, @ULadakh, & Prof. @bssahay, Director, @IIMJammu in the presence of faculty and staff of both the Institutes. pic.twitter.com/DvJd5Ejbad — IIM Jammu (@IIMJammu) December 18, 2022

Transit Off-Campus at the University of Ladakh

The Director of IIM-Jammu Prof. B.S. Sahay marked December 18, 2022, as a historic day for the IIM-Jammu. As Ladakh University has agreed to give campus area space for Transit Off-Campus of IIM-Jammu in Leh.

He further said that both institutions have teamed up to organize joint conferences, boot camps, and short-term education programmes, to promote executive education, entrepreneurship, and skill development.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehta also said that this collaboration will lead to the sustainable growth and development of the Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh regions.

In terms of development, he said that IIM-Jammu will help Ladakh University to develop capability in educational and training programmes. Long-range planning, entrepreneurship development, and institutional development will provide better exposure to students and faculty members.

