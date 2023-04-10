IIM Kozhikode Concludes 25th Convocation Ceremony on April 8, Over 1,000 Degrees Awarded, Check Details Here

IIM Kozhikode 25th Convocation: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) concluded its 25th convocation ceremony for its flagship DPM, PGP, PGP-BL, PGP-Finance and PGP-LSM programme on Saturday, April 8, 2023. According to reports, over 1,000 degrees were awarded to the students. The Union Minister of External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan graced the ceremony as the chief guest, whereas Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Company Ltd. was the guest of honour. All students including faculty members wore either maroon sarees or kurtas at the silver jubilee convocation event.

Check the Tweet below:

Delighted to welcome Shri V Muraleedharan, Hon'ble MoS External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs to #IIMK as our Chief Guest for the #25thAnnualConvocation. Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, @TataPower as our Guest of Honour. @VMBJP @MEAIndia @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/Skts6hKrDS — IIM Kozhikode (@IIMKozhikode) April 8, 2023

While addressing the event, the union minister congratulated all the graduated students and said that their learnings will immensely help them to contribute to shaping the new media. He requested the students to take active participation in G20 and use this opportunity to project India's strength which lies in the energy of youth and this will transform this presidency into people's G20. He further said that G20 is a mass movement in line with a vision of One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Delighted to be part of the 25th Annual Convocation of @IIMKozhikode.



Congratulate all the graduating students - on this important occasion. Confident that their learnings will immensely help them to contribute to shaping new India. pic.twitter.com/IgtIkwyicR — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) April 8, 2023

According to the information shared by the official Twitter handle of the institute, around 533 students from the EPGP and EPGP Kochi courses received their MBA degrees in the forenoon session of IIM Kozhikode's 25th annual convocation ceremony. The Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte India Romel Shetty was the chief guest of the session.