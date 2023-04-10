IIM Kozhikode Concludes 25th Convocation Ceremony on April 8, Over 1,000 Degrees Awarded, Check Details Here

  1. Home
IIM Kozhikode concluded its 25th convocation ceremony on Saturday, April 8, 2023, for its flagship PGP programmes. As per the reports, over 1,000 degrees were awarded to students. Check details here

Updated: Apr 10, 2023 13:03 IST
IIM Kozhikode 25th Convocation: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management  Kozhikode (IIM-K) concluded its 25th convocation ceremony for its flagship DPM, PGP, PGP-BL, PGP-Finance and PGP-LSM programme on Saturday, April 8, 2023. According to reports, over 1,000 degrees were awarded to the students. The Union Minister of External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan graced the ceremony as the chief guest, whereas Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Company Ltd. was the guest of honour. All students including faculty members wore either maroon sarees or kurtas at the silver jubilee convocation event.

