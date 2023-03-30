IIM Rohtak Application Form 2023 Released for 5 year Integrated Programme in Law, Check Details Here

IIM Rohtak Application Form 2023: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak, (IIM Rohtak) is inviting applications for a 5-year Integrated Programme in Law. Candidates who wish to take admission can apply on the official website i.e. iimrohtak.ac.in. They must apply before the deadline as extensions may not be provided.

Candidates must note that the IIM Rohtak Admission 2023 will be done on the basis of scores obtained in either CLAT 2023 or IPMAT 2023. The last date to apply for a 5-year integrated law programme through CLAT 2023 is April 20, 2023. Whereas, the deadline for admission through IPMAT 2023 is April 10, 2023.

How to Fill IIM Rohtak Application Form 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for a 5-year integrated programme at IIM Rohtak can apply through both CLAT 2023 and IPMAT 2203. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. iimrohtak.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 5-year IPL programme

Step 3: Now, click on apply through CLAT 2023/ IPMAT 2023

Step 4: Complete the registration process

Step 5: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 6: Fill out the form and upload necessary documents

Step 7: Pay the fee and submit the form

What After Submission of IIM Rohtak Application Form 2023?

Candidates can submit applications for 5 year integrated programme in law through either CLAT 2023 or IPMAT 2023 scores. The shortlisted candidates will be summoned for a personal interview. The announcement of the call for a personal interview will be made in the 1st week of June.

However, the online personal interview will be conducted for shortlisted candidates in the 2nd week of June. The academic session will commence in 1st week of August.

