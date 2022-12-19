IIT Delhi Placement 2022: Students Receive Over 1,300 Job Offers Till Now, Check Details Here

IIT Delhi Placement 2022: The Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT Delhi) students have received over 1,300 job offers in the 2022-23 placement season. This is the highest number of placement offers secured by the institute wherein 1,500 students have been uniquely selected. The 2022-23 season will continue till May 2023 for full-time hiring of UG and PG students of IIT Delhi. Also, the institute witnessed the highest number of pre-placement offers this year.

According to the reports, it is an over 10% hike in the number of unique selections in the period from December 1 to 15, 2022. It has also been recorded that more than 250 pre-placement offers (PPOs) have been received by students.

Companies offering IIT Delhi 2022-23 placements

As per the official data, the majority of students have shown interest in jobs in the technical core. IT and Analytics are core to some departments like Computer Science, Mathematics Computing, etc. Financial technology companies were recruiting students for Fintech roles. While students from Management Studies have opted for roles in ‘Management’.

Over 50 students have bagged domestic offers with CTC of more than Rs. 1 Cr per annum. Around 20 students have received international job offers across various countries including Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, and. However, it includes six international pre-placement offers. Some students have accepted domestic offers over international offers.

IITians Opted For Deferred Placement Facility

Moreover, almost 10 (ten) students have opted for the deferred placement facility of IIT. The deferred placement facility is open to those students who wish to set up a startup after their graduation. According to IIT Delhi, students opting for the deferred placement option can avail of placement services once within two years after availing of this option, up to 2024-25 for the current batch.

This year, hiring processes are being conducted in both physical and virtual modes depending on the recruiter’s convenience and choice. Unlike many other campuses, the entire interview process is conducted in a single slot each day. Thus, there will be no graveyard or multiple shifts in a day. This will help provide enough time for recruiters to make selection judgments resulting in better hiring decisions.

Talking about the placement season, Dr. Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi said: “We wish to thank and acknowledge all participating recruiting organizations for reposing their continuing faith in our students. At IIT Delhi, we strive to create a conducive environment for both recruiters and students. This year we look forward to welcoming recruiters from varied domains through the placement season.”

Also Read: IITs, NITs Witness Higher Women’s Enrolment in UG courses, Check Details Here