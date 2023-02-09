    IIT Guwahati Concludes its First Ever Youth20 Summit on Feb 8, Check Event Highlights Here

    IIT Guwahati concluded its three-day Youth20 Group Meet on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports launched the White Papers at the closing ceremony of the Y20 Inception meeting. Check complete highlights here

    Updated: Feb 9, 2023 14:27 IST
    IIT Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati concluded its three-day Youth20 Group Meet on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The first-ever Youth20 Inception Meet 2023 was attended by around 150 youth delegates from the G20 countries. However, this meeting began on Monday, February 6, 2023, in order to provide a platform for youth to express their vision and draft an agenda for action on five Y20 themes.

