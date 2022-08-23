IIT JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 (Today): Download JEE Advanced Hall Ticket at jeeadv.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

IIT JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 (Today): The wait for JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card is going to end today. As per the official schedule, IIT Bombay, the institute in charge of holding the IIT JEE Entrance Test, is expected to release the hall tickets for the same today - 23rd August 2022. The release of JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Cards is expected at 10 AM in the morning and it will be released for all the candidates who have registered for the tests after being declared as qualified for it based on their JEE Main Score. Such candidates will soon be able to access and download IIT JEE Advanced Admit Cards online through official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Alternatively, once available, candidates will also get direct access to the hall tickets through the link provided below as well:

IIT JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022: Details to be Checked

According to the details shared by the exam authority, the admit card for JEE Advanced 2022 is a mandatory document without which candidates will not be allowed to enter in the exam hall. Therefore, candidates are advised to log onto the portal jeeadv.ac.in and download the hall ticket at the earliest and verify all the details provided on it. The hall ticket for IIT JEE Advanced 2022 will consist of personal details about the candidate as well as exam-related information and details. Candidates need to check both of these on the hall ticket. The information that must be checked on JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card are:

Candidate’s Name

Candidate's Parents' Name

Candidate's Photograph

Candidate's Signature

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

JEE Main 2022 Roll Number

JEE Advanced 2022 Roll Number

IIT Zone

Name and Address of Allotted Exam Centre

Date and Timing of JEE Advanced 2022

Exam-day Guidelines

How to Download JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 online?

Similar to the application process, the downloading of JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards will be done completely online. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to access and download the hall tickets for IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Entrance Test by visiting the website - jeeadv.ac.in. On the Homepage, candidates will be required to locate and click on link for ‘Download Admit Card’ which will take them to the candidate login page with input fields. Enter the details asked on the website, verify and submit them on the portal. In response, your JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 will be generated and displayed on the screen. In the final step, candidates need to download a softcopy of the same and save it on their devices as well as take printout of the same for future reference.

