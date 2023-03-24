IIT Kanpur Signs MoU with University of Buffalo to Enrich Research in Biomedicine and Bioengineering, Check Details Here

IIT Kanpur: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Thursday, March 23, 2023, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Buffalo, USA, to enrich research in Biomedicine and Bioengineering. In this joint agreement, IIT Kanpur and the University of Buffalo (UB) have agreed to set up the IITK-UB Joint Center of Excellence in Biomedicine and Bioengineering at the IIT Kanpur campus.
As per the official information, the center of excellence will help in long-term collaborations in research and education between IIT Kanpur and the University of Buffalo as well as other institutions.
Check the Tweet below:
Today, @IITKanpur and @UBuffalo , The State University of New York have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the IITK-UB Joint Centre of Excellence in Biomedicine & Bioengineering at IITK. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/0uSdnWdUKr— Abhay Karandikar (@karandi65) March 23, 2023
Check IIT Kanpur’s and the University of Buffalo MoU Official Press Release Here
IIT Kanpur Director’s View
According to the official press release, the Director of IIT Kanpur Prof. Abhay Karandikar said that the agreement is in a continuation of an existing MoU between both institutes. He further said that both institutes have strategic objectives for research collaborations that would help in building a robust ecosystem in the fields of Biomedicine and Bioengineering. The Center aims to establish materials and technologies for bioscience applications and help in long-term joint collaborations, the IIT Kanpur's Director further added.
As per the recent updates, the cooperation agreement comes after a joint degree programme agreement that was signed between both varsities in 2017 to provide selected doctoral students at either institute the opportunity to conduct research at the partner institute and earn two degrees, one from Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and one from University of Buffalo.
Also Read: IIT Delhi 2023: Registration Through GATE 2023 for MTech Course to End on March 30, Know Eligibility, How to Apply Here