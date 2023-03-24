  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IIT Kanpur Signs MoU with University of Buffalo to Enrich Research in Biomedicine and Bioengineering, Check Details Here

IIT Kanpur Signs MoU with University of Buffalo to Enrich Research in Biomedicine and Bioengineering, Check Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Thursday, March 23, 2023, signed an MoU with the University of Buffalo, USA to enrich research in the field of Biomedicine and Bioengineering Check complete details here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 16:37 IST
IIT Kanpur Signs MoU with University of Buffalo to Enrich Research in the field of Biomedicine and Bioengineering
IIT Kanpur Signs MoU with University of Buffalo to Enrich Research in the field of Biomedicine and Bioengineering

IIT Kanpur: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Thursday, March 23, 2023, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Buffalo, USA, to enrich research in Biomedicine and Bioengineering. In this joint agreement, IIT Kanpur and the University of Buffalo (UB) have agreed to set up the IITK-UB Joint Center of Excellence in Biomedicine and Bioengineering at the IIT Kanpur campus. 

As per the official information, the center of excellence will help in long-term collaborations in research and education between IIT Kanpur and the University of Buffalo as well as other institutions. 

Check the Tweet below:
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023