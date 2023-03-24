IIT Kanpur Signs MoU with University of Buffalo to Enrich Research in Biomedicine and Bioengineering, Check Details Here

IIT Kanpur: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Thursday, March 23, 2023, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Buffalo, USA, to enrich research in Biomedicine and Bioengineering. In this joint agreement, IIT Kanpur and the University of Buffalo (UB) have agreed to set up the IITK-UB Joint Center of Excellence in Biomedicine and Bioengineering at the IIT Kanpur campus.

As per the official information, the center of excellence will help in long-term collaborations in research and education between IIT Kanpur and the University of Buffalo as well as other institutions.

Check the Tweet below:

Today, @IITKanpur and @UBuffalo , The State University of New York have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the IITK-UB Joint Centre of Excellence in Biomedicine & Bioengineering at IITK. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/0uSdnWdUKr — Abhay Karandikar (@karandi65) March 23, 2023