IIT Mandi MTech (Research) and PhD Programs Registration Ongoing, Apply by Nov 10

IIT Mandi Admission 2023: IIT Mandi has released the application for admission in the M.Tech (by Research) and PhD programme in different disciplines and interdisciplinary areas under regular full-time mode. The last date to apply is November 10, 2023. Check details here

Updated: Nov 1, 2023 19:15 IST
IIT Mandi Admission 2023: The School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering of IIT Mandi has started the application window for admission in the M.Tech (by Research) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme under regular full-time mode. Those interested can apply till November 10, 2023. The application form for IIT Mandi M.Tech and PhD 2023 is available online iitmandi.ac.in. 

IIT Mandi Admission 2023 Highlights

Candidates can go through the table to know the overview of IIT Mandi M.Tech and Ph.D admission: 

Particulars

Details

Name of Admission Process

IIT Mandi Admission

Conducting Institute

IIT Mandi

Channel of Admission

Admission is done based on GATE scores

Category of Admission

Postgraduate

Level of Admission

Institute Level

Mode of Application

Online

Eligibility Criteria for M.Tech at IIT Mandi

  • Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology or equivalent with a valid GATE score;
  • Or those with a master’s or equivalent degree in Science (or allied subjects) with a valid GATE/NET score OR
  • Master’s or equivalent degree in Engineering/Technology
  • B.Tech/B.E./B.S. (or equivalent) degree from CFTI (Centrally Funded Technical Institute)/ any of the top 100 institutes according to NIRF ranking (overall category) at the time of application/ any Himachal Pradesh Govt. institution or universities with CGPA/CPI of at least 7.5 (on a scale of 10) or equivalent
  • BS-MS/M.Sc/equivalent from IITs, IISERs, IISc, IIMs or any of the top 100 institutes according to NIRF ranking (overall category) at the time of application with a CGPA/CPI of at least 7.5 (on a scale of 10) or equivalent; 

Eligibility Criteria for M.Tech. (Research) at IIT Mandi

  • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology or equivalent with a valid GATE score
  • Master’s or equivalent degree in Science (or allied subjects) with a valid GATE score
  • B.Tech. /B.E./B.S. (or equivalent) degree from CFTI (Centrally Funded Technical Institute)/ any of the top 100 institutes according to NIRF ranking (overall category) at the time of application/ any Himachal Pradesh Govt. institution or universities with CGPA/CPI of at least 7.5 (on a scale of 10) or equivalent

