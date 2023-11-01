IIT Mandi MTech (Research) and PhD Programs Registration Ongoing, Apply by Nov 10

IIT Mandi Admission 2023: The School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering of IIT Mandi has started the application window for admission in the M.Tech (by Research) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme under regular full-time mode. Those interested can apply till November 10, 2023. The application form for IIT Mandi M.Tech and PhD 2023 is available online iitmandi.ac.in.

IIT Mandi Admission 2023 Highlights

Candidates can go through the table to know the overview of IIT Mandi M.Tech and Ph.D admission:

Particulars Details Name of Admission Process IIT Mandi Admission Conducting Institute IIT Mandi Channel of Admission Admission is done based on GATE scores Category of Admission Postgraduate Level of Admission Institute Level Mode of Application Online

Eligibility Criteria for M.Tech at IIT Mandi

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology or equivalent with a valid GATE score;

Or those with a master’s or equivalent degree in Science (or allied subjects) with a valid GATE/NET score OR

Master’s or equivalent degree in Engineering/Technology

B.Tech/B.E./B.S. (or equivalent) degree from CFTI (Centrally Funded Technical Institute)/ any of the top 100 institutes according to NIRF ranking (overall category) at the time of application/ any Himachal Pradesh Govt. institution or universities with CGPA/CPI of at least 7.5 (on a scale of 10) or equivalent

BS-MS/M.Sc/equivalent from IITs, IISERs, IISc, IIMs or any of the top 100 institutes according to NIRF ranking (overall category) at the time of application with a CGPA/CPI of at least 7.5 (on a scale of 10) or equivalent;

Eligibility Criteria for M.Tech. (Research) at IIT Mandi

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology or equivalent with a valid GATE score

Master’s or equivalent degree in Science (or allied subjects) with a valid GATE score

B.Tech. /B.E./B.S. (or equivalent) degree from CFTI (Centrally Funded Technical Institute)/ any of the top 100 institutes according to NIRF ranking (overall category) at the time of application/ any Himachal Pradesh Govt. institution or universities with CGPA/CPI of at least 7.5 (on a scale of 10) or equivalent

