IIM Ahmedabad PGP Summer Placement 2023-2024: BCG Tops with 22 Offers in Cluster 1

IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2023: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) conducted the cluster 1 summer placements for the postgraduate management programme (PGP) in hybrid mode. IIMA stated, "We witnessed the participation of new firms like Vector Consulting Group and Transformation X in the Summer internship process. As stated earlier, Clusters 2 and 3 will be held on 3rd November and 6th November respectively.”

Boston Consulting Group was the top recruiter with 22 offers. The institute also recorded recruiters offering about 60 roles in the placement process. The recruiters took part in the placements in both online as well as offline modes.

IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2023 Recruiters

Other recruiters in the consulting domain included Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, Kepler Cannon, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, KPMG, Ernst & Young. Goldman Sachs offered the highest number of jobs in the investment banking and markets domain with 9 offers. In the PE and VC domain, the institute saw the participation of firms like Westbridge, I-squared Capital, RTP Global, Multiples, Faering Capital and Piramal Alternatives.

In the investment banking and markets cohort, companies including Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Citibank, Morgan Stanley, Estee Advisors, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and HSBC participated.

Also Read: DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round Registration Begin Today, Apply Until November 6