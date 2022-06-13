IITs To Offer BEd Courses Soon, Says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

BEd Courses in IIT: As per the updates, the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) will soon be offering bachelors in education (BEd) courses, the Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced. While he was inaugurating a new Kendriya Vidyalaya at the IIT Bhubaneswar campus he also stated that a four-year integrated teacher education programme will be introduced in IITs.

Also, the training to teachers will be provided in accordance with the New education policy (NEP). Dharmendra Pradhan said that the level of many BEd colleges in the country is not up to the mark and this initiative will help in increasing the efficiency of the teachers and the development of the students.

4-year Integrated Teacher's Education Programme

In a tweet, the Education Minister said, "This year, a 4-year integrated teacher education program or ITP pilot model will be launched to provide appropriate training to teachers under the National Education Policy. This will increase the efficiency of the teachers and the full development of the students.”







PM Sri Schools To Be Set Up in the Country

He also talked about setting up the PM Sri Schools across India, including Odisha. The main objective behind these schools will be to prepare students for the future. Sharing the overall cost plan for education for the four years, the minister said it will be INR 3 lakh crore. The minister added that it will improve the quality of education in the country, including the state of Odisha.

The Union Education Minister also informed that under the direct supervision of PM Modi government, the setting up of more Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nabadoya and Eklabya Vidyalaya will take place. The decision has been taken to provide quality education to the students in Odisha. Pradhan informed that the centre will establish five new central schools in Odisha with support from Coal India Limited (CIL).

