JIPMAT 2022 Application Date Extended till 15th June, Apply at jipmat.nta.ac.in

JIPMAT 2022 Application Date Extended: Adhering to the multiple requests received from candidates, the NTA - National Testing Agency has decided to extend the application timeline for JIPMAT 2022 exam. As per the official update, the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 application process will now continue until 15th June 2022 as per the new timeline. Candidates who are yet to register for the Integrated Management Programme Entrance Test are advised to complete the application process by Wednesday 5 PM by logging onto the exam portal - jipmat.nta.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to apply for JIPMAT 2022 is also placed below:

Official Notice Confirms Extension in Application Dates

To confirm the development about the extension in the application dates for JIPMAT 2022, the exam authority has released an official notification on its portal. The notification reads “In continuation to the Public Notice dated 10.05.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) – 2022, it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 10 June 2022 to 15 June 2022." As per the notice, candidates will now be able to submit their online application forms until 5 PM on 15th June while the application fee payment window will be open until 11:50 pm on the same day.

JIPMAT 2022 Application Correction Window on 17th, 18th June 2022

With the change in JIPMAT 2022 exam dates, the exam authority has also moved the application correction window for JIPMAT 2022 by a few days. Now, as per the new timeline, the JIPMAT 2022 application correction window will start on 17th June 2022 and will be available until 18th June 2022 11:50 PM. Candidates who have made any mistakes or errors while filling up the exam form can edit the same in the JIPMAT 2022 application form during this period.

JIPMAT 2022 on 3rd July

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) – 2022, is being held as a national-level entrance exam being held by the NTA. The exam or entrance test is scheduled to be held on 3rd July 2022 in a computer-based test format. The exam will be held in the afternoon slot i.e., from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. After the completion of the application process, NTA will release JIPMAT 2022 admit cards soon. In case of any queries, concerns of doubts, students or candidates can reach out to NTA via helplines: 011 4075 9000; Email- jipmat@nta.ac.in.

