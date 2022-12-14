Indian Embassy signed MoU with Nepal Governemnt for Three HICDP Projects

MoU: Indian Embassy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nepal Government worth Rs. 101 million for the implementation of three uplifting projects in the Education, Healthcare sectors as well as for providing pure and drinkable water across the Himalayan nation.

As per the media reports, these projects will be initiated for the welfare of the natives living across the country. The Government of India is in constant support of the Nepal Ministry as they share multisectoral cooperation at a broader level.

Moreover, the construction of the above-mentioned projects will enhance education facilities, health protection facilities and potable drinking water standards for the local communities in Nepal. The Indian Embassy added that the major goal is to achieve a quality life for people living in Nepal at a total estimated cost of Rs 101.79 million.

Tweet of Indian Embassy

Today, @IndiaInNepal & @mofaganepal signed an MoU for 3 HICDP projects in Nepal under GoI grant in Edu, Health & Drinking Water Sectors in Udayapur, Solukhumbu & Dhading respectively, at a total estimated cost of NRs. 101.79 million@MEAIndia #IndiaNepalFriendship@MofaNepal pic.twitter.com/1ort4hFzzi — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) December 12, 2022

High Impact Community Development Projects

India took more than 532 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal since the year 2003. Also, the country has contributed extensively in completing 476 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and the creation of other public utilities across all seven provinces of Nepal in a crucial way.

The pact of the three High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) between the Indian and Nepal governments has been signed under the Indian Government grant in Education, Healthcare and Drinking water departments in Udaipur, Solukhumbu and Dhading respectively.

According to the official press release, these three projects include the construction of the Shree Janata Belaka Secondary School Building in Udayapur District, the construction of Ngonga Thenchowk Chholing Meditation Centre in Soulukhumbu District and the construction of Lisnekhola Tikasung Dangchet Jharlang Water Supply Project in Dhading District.

