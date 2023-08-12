INI CET Counselling 2023: Open Round Seat Allotment Result Declared at aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET Counselling 2023: The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test open round counselling 2023 result declared on August 11, 2023. The result of the counselling has been published online based on the choice declaration and various other parameters in a PDF format. Candidates have to download the result from the official website.

Previously, the choice filling for AIIMSINI CET open round counselling 2023 took place between July 24 and July 27. After the seat allocation, candidates will be required to physically report to their allotted institute. Original certificates and documents are required during the reporting process.

How to Check INI CET Open Round Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the INI CET open round counselling 2023 result PDF:

Step 1: Got to the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Now, select academic courses

Step 3: Click on INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs)

Step 4: Click on ‘Open round INI CET 2023 result’

Step 5: A new PDF will open on the screen

Step 6: Save and take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for INI CET 2023 Open Round Counselling

Candidates can check out the mandatory files below:

Allotment letter Registration slip INI CET 2023 admit card Internship completion certificate MBBS/ BDS degree certificate Marksheets of MBBS/ BDS professional examinations Provisional/permanent registration certificate Class 10 certificate/ birth certificate Class 12 mark sheet Caste Certificate (if applicable) PWD Certificate (if applicable)

