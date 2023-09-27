MTA IOQM Result 2023 Announced at ioqmexam.in; Challenge Scores by Sept 28

IOQM Result 2023: The Mathematics Teacher’s Association has declared the results for the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) today: September 27, 2023. Candidates who participated in the Olympiad qualifier can check out results on the official website: ioqmexam.in by entering the login information.

The authorities conducted the MTA IOQM 2023 exam on September 3, 2023. The results have been announced within one month. Now, MTA has allowed the candidates to challenge their scores until September 28, 2023. Till now, there is no information regarding IOQM 2023 cut-off scores.

Students whose scores are outstanding have started preparing for the upcoming stages namely: Regional Mathematical Olympiad and Indian National Mathematical Olympiad.

IOQM Result 2023 Click Here

How to Check IOQM Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the following instructions to download the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ioqmexam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IOQM 2023 tentative score link

Step 3: Submit registration number and DOB

Step 4: MTA IOQM Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Whom to Contact in Case of IOQM 2023 Exam Queries?

All Queries related to the IOQM exam may be sent to the Chief Coordinator of Examinations MTA(I), preferably by e-mail at helpdeskioqm2023@gmail.com. Alternatively, candidates may write to the address given below.

Chief Coordinator of Examinations

Mathematical Teachers' Association (India)

Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

N. Purav Marg, Mankhurd,

Mumbai-400088, INDIA

Candidates are advised not to send emails/ queries to any other email ID or address as they will not be entertained.

IOQM Result 2023 Highlights

Exam Name Mathematical Olympiad 2023-2024 Conducting Body Mathematics Teachers’ Association (India), Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) IOQM exam date September 3, 2023 IOQM result date September 27, 2023 (declared) Login credentials required Registration number and date of birth RMO exam date October 29, 2023 INMO exam date January 21, 2024 Official website mtai.org.in

olympiads.hbcse.tifr.res.in

ioqmexam.in

