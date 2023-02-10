IPMAT 2023 Exam Date Announced at iimidr.ac.in, Check IP Management Aptitude Test Schedule Here

IPMAT Exam Date 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore has announced the exam date of the Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2023. As per the released date, the IPMAT 2023 is scheduled to be held on June 16, 2023, in the afternoon shift. It was also mentioned on the official website - iimidr.ac.in that other dates and relevant information will be updated soon.

Now that the IPMAT 2023 exam date has been announced, it is expected that IIM Indore will start the IPMAT 2023 application process in online mode in April. However, an official update regarding the same is still awaited. IPMAT 2023 is conducted for admission to the five-year integrated management programme at IIM Indore.

IPMAT 2023 Exam Date

Events Dates IPMAT application April 2023 IPMAT 2023 June 16, 2023 (Friday)

Who Can Apply For IPMAT 2023?

While filling up the application form for IPMAT, candidates are advised to go through the eligibility requirements specified by IIM Indore. As per the updates, only those candidates who have passed in their higher secondary school certificate and in senior secondary school certificate or its equivalent will be eligible for IIM Indore IPMAT. Also, candidates belonging to general category must be born on or after March 1, 2003 to apply for IPMAT whereas those belonging to SC/ ST/ PwD must be born on or after March 1, 1998.

How To Apply For IPMAT 2023?

IIM Indore is soon expected to release the application form for IPMAT in online mode. Candidates will be able to fill out the IPMAT application form by visiting the official website of IIM Indore. Before filling up the IPMAT 2023 application form, candidates must make sure that they have all the necessary information such as their email id, mobile number, id proof, signature, and a recent passport-size photograph and bank details ready with them.

