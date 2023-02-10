Karnataka PGCET 2022 Web Options Entry for Round 2 Begins at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Web Options Entry Round 2: As per the latest updates, The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the option entry for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Seat allotment for Round 2. Candidates can exercise the option entry on the official website of KEA i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. However, they must do the same till February 11, 2023.

Candidates can edit, add or delete options in Karnataka PGCET 2022 Option Entry. Afterward, the authorities will release the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. They must note that the last to report t the allotted colleges is February 17, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire Karnataka PGCET 2022 Schedule below.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Schedule for Round 2

Events Dates Karnataka PGCET Round 2 option entry February 9 to 13, 2023 until 11.00 am Publication of Karnataka PGCET second allotment result February 13, 2023, after 6.00 pm Payment of fee and downloading admission order February 14 to 16, 2023 Reporting at allotted college February 14 to 17, 2023 (until 5:30 pm)



Karnataka PGCET 2022 option entry link- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Exercise in Karnataka PGCET 2022 Web Options Entry?

The authorities have opened the Karnataka PGCET 2022 option entry window. Candidates can modify the options filled by them on the official website. They can follow these steps to edit-

Step 1 : Visit the official website of KEA i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Karnataka PGCET 2022 2nd round option entry link

Step 3: Enter the PGCET 2022 number and captcha code

Step 4: Now, select the preferred college and course

Step 5: Save the confirmed changes

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2023: Students Can Now Apply for Re-evaluation Even with One Mark