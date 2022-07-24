ISC 12th Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: CISCE Released ISC Class 12 Result at cisce.org

24 Jul 06:41 PM 99.64 percent students in Foreign Pass in ISC 12th Exam 2022 ISC exam was held for about 49 written subjects, out of which, 12 are Indian languages and 5 are foreign languages and 2 are classical languages. However, about 381 boys and 219 girls were not able to qualify for the exam, which reveals the ISC result 2022.

24 Jul 05:53 PM ISC 12 Toppers List 2022 - First Rankers ISC 12th Toppers List 2022 Rank Topper name Marks 1 Anandita Misra 399 1 Upasana Nandi 399 1 Harini Rammohan 399 1 Namya Ashok Nichani 399 1 Karthik Prakash 399 1 Ananya Agarwal 399 1 Aakash Srivastava 399 1 Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania 399 1 Faheem Ahmed 399 1 Simran Singh 399 1 Akshat Agarwal 399 1 Prabkirat Singh 399 1 Md Arsh Mustafa 399 1 Pratiti Majumder 399 1 Apurva Kashish 399 1 Prithwija Mandal 399 1 Nikhil Kumar Prasad 399 1 Abhisek Biswas 399

24 Jul 05:50 PM Southern Region in India Records Highest Pass Percentage in ISC result 2022 As per reports, in India, the Southern region has the best pass percentage i.e. 99.81%.

24 Jul 05:43 PM ISC 2022 result statistics ISC 12th Result 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights Total Schools 1228 Total students 96,940 Total boys 51,142 Total girls 45,798 Overall pass percentage 99.38% Girls pass percentage 99.52% Boys pass percentage 99.26%

24 Jul 05:35 PM ISC Class 12th Result 2022: Boys Pass Percentage The boy's pass percentage is 99.26% in ISC Class 12th result 2022. This year, 51,142 boys appeared for the exam.

24 Jul 05:33 PM ISC Result 2022: Top three Rankers As per reports, the top three rankers are - Anandita Misra obtained 99.75% marks

Upasana Nandi got 99:75%

Harini Rammohan secured 99.75%

24 Jul 05:32 PM Girls outshined the boys in ISC 12th Result 2022 This year, the girls have outshined the boys and the Girls secured 99.52 per cent marks in the ISC class 12th examination.

24 Jul 05:32 PM 154 Students in Merit List of ISC Class 12th Result 2022 Total 154 students have got their place in the merit list of ISC class 12th result 2022.

24 Jul 05:22 PM 99.38 percent students passed in ISC Class 12th Result 2022 The overall pass percentage of ISC has been recorded at 99.38%. This year, a total of 96,940 students appeared for ISC Class 12 examinations. Out of them, 51,142 are boys and 45,798 are girls.

24 Jul 05:13 PM Number of students appeared in ISC Class 12th exam 2022? This year, a total of 94,011 students appeared for the ISC class 12th exam. Particulars Stats for India and Abroad Stats for Delhi/NCR Total Number of Students Appeared 94011 2811 No. of Boys Appeared 50459 1418 No. of Girls Appeared 43552 1393

24 Jul 05:04 PM Can I apply for rechecking of semester 1 results? Students must note that they can apply for rechecking of semester 2 results only. "It may please be noted that the recheck of results will be restricted to Semester 2 only as recheck of results of Semester 1 has already been completed," CISCE said in an official notice.

24 Jul 05:02 PM ISC 12th Result 2022 Announced ISC Class 12 Result has been announced today by CISCE Board at results.cisce.org. Students can use login credentials to check their class 12th result 2022.

24 Jul 04:54 PM ISC final result 2022 evaluation process The final result of 12th class 2022 ISC has been calculated by considering the semester 1 and semester 2 marks. CISCE stated in an official notification that "The semester 1 marks of each subject have been halved (with exception to the subjects Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing and Art). These marks have then been added to semester 2 marks and Practical/Project Marks to arrive at the final marks in each subject."

24 Jul 04:52 PM ISC 12th results 2022 to be available on careers portal of CISCE The ISC board 12th results will be available on the CAREERS portal of CISCE, on the website of CISCE and through SMS.

24 Jul 04:37 PM When will ISC Class 12th Result be Announced? As per the released date and time, the ISC class 12th result will be announced today on 24th July at 5 PM. Students will have to use their UID and index number to check class 12th result.

24 Jul 04:33 PM What is ISC 2022 Result announcement time? The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ISC 12th Result 2022 at 5 pm today. Students will be able to download their results after that from the official website.

24 Jul 04:23 PM ISC 12th Result Online Marksheet The ISC Class 12th result 2022 will be declared online and no hard copy will be mailed to students. The printout of the online result will act as a provisional marksheet for students. The official mark sheet will be released by the board in some time.

24 Jul 04:21 PM CISCE 2023 Board Exams to be Held Once a Year The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to roll back its earlier decision regarding the two board exams format for ISC Board Exam 2023. As per the latest notification released by the CISCE Board, now the Class 12 board Exams will be held once a year from 2023.

24 Jul 04:16 PM Who to contact in case of doubt in ISC 12th Result 2022? In case of any doubt, the schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at helpdesk@cisce.org or call 1800-203-2414.

24 Jul 04:09 PM Who can appear for ISC 12th compartment exam 2022? Students will be allowed to appear in compartment examination in any one subject in which they have not secured pass marks. However, they should have secured pass marks in the English Compulsory subject and the other 2 subjects in the ISC year 2022 exam.

24 Jul 04:05 PM How schools can check ISC 12th result 2022? By using the principal's ID and password, schools can access the council's Careers portal to verify the results of their students. Check the details below -

24 Jul 04:01 PM CISCE 12th result 2022: Seven days for rechecking Students will be given seven days from the declaration of ISC result to submit applications for the recheck process. The ISC paper recheck window will be activated from 24th July at 5 PM and it will be available till 30th July 2022.

ISC 12th Result 2022 Notice ISC or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 will be announced on 24th July at 5 pm. Once the class 12th result are released it will be available on the official website at cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

24 Jul 03:29 PM ISC 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed As per the official announcement, the ISC Class XIII result 2022 will be declared today on 24th July 2022. Along with the date, the CISCE Board has also confirmed the time for ISC Result 2022 and it will be declared at 5 PM in the evening. Also Read: ISC 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: CISCE Class XIII Results to be Declared Today at 5PM @cisce.org

24 Jul 03:14 PM How to apply for re-checking of ISC Class 12 Exam Result 2022? The students who have failed in the ISC 12th 2022 can apply for revaluation or rechecking. The rechecking window will be activated after the declaration of the results. Students can apply for rechecking on the official website - cisce.org. The charges for the same will be Rs 1000 per paper per subject.

24 Jul 01:57 PM How To Check ISC result 2022 via SMS? Apart from the official website, students can check their ISC 12th result via SMS as well. They need to type their unique ID as follows to obtain their ISC results via SMS: Send seven-digit unique ID, ISC 1234567, to 09248082883.

24 Jul 01:37 PM How Schools can get ISC 12th Result 2022? Schools can get ISC 12th results by logging in with the principal's login ID and password to the CISCE's Careers portal.

24 Jul 01:36 PM ISC semester 2 result soon ISC class 12th result is expected to release soon. Earlier, CISCE announced the class 10th result on 17th July. The overall pass percentage was 99.58%.

23 Jul 08:28 PM ISC Class 12 Topper's List Along with the ISC exam results, the board will also release the list of toppers. The toppers will be for the ISC class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science streams. However, in 2021, the authorities did not release any topper's list due to the cancellation of the exam and the COVID-19 outbreak.



23 Jul 08:03 PM What after ISC Class 12 result 2022? After the announcement of the final result of ISC 12th, students can apply for admission to the undergraduate programmes. The admissions will be held based on the marks secured by the students in the ISC class 12, Arts, Science and Commerce stream exams.



23 Jul 07:51 PM What is the minimum pass percentage for ISC Class 12 result 2022? The minimum passing marks to pass the ISC exam 2022 for each paper and in the overall category is 33%. So students must score at least 33% marks to qualify for the examination.

23 Jul 07:24 PM When was ISC Class 12th Semester 2 Exam conducted? This year, CISCE conducted the ISC 12th exam for semester 2 from 25th April to 6th June 2022.

23 Jul 06:59 PM ISC Result Class 12 Statistics Years No. of Students Appeared Overall Pass % 2021 94011 99.76 2020 88,409 96.84% (85,611 passed) 2019 86,713 97 2018 80,880 96 2017 72,096 96.47 2016 72,069 96.28 2015 71,141 95

23 Jul 06:53 PM How to check ISC 12th Result 2022 via SMS? Students can check their class 12th ISC result via SMS as well. They can go through the steps to know how to check CISCE 12th result here - Open Message App.

Type ISC<Space><Unique Id>

Send it to 09248082883.

Students will receive their ISC 12th result as a text message.

23 Jul 06:11 PM How to sign up for DigiLocker to check ISC 12th Results Online? Students can get digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificates of ISC 12th by installing DigiLocker App and registering on it for the same. Students should note that the digitally signed documents will be available after 24 hours of publication of results through DigiLocker.



23 Jul 05:59 PM What details will be mentioned on the ISC Class 12th Result 2022? It is expected that the CISCE 12th result 2022 will have the following information mentioned on it - Name of the board Student's name Name of the school Index number Father's name Mother's name Date of birth Subject's name Subject-wise marks Total marks Internal assessment marks

23 Jul 05:11 PM How To Check ISC Class 12th Result 2022? To check class 12th result 2022, students will have follow the steps provided below - Go to the official website of CISCE - cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the ISC link from the course option

Enter login credentials including - unique ID, index number, and captcha code.

Submit the details and the ISC Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Download it and print a copy for further references.

23 Jul 05:01 PM What login credentials are required to check ISC 12th Result 2022? The login credentials that are required to check ISC class 12th result are - Unique ID

Index Number

Captcha Code

23 Jul 04:14 PM Previous Year's ISC 12th Result Statistics Last year, ISC recorded the pass percentage of 99.3%, the pass percentage in 2020 was 97.8%, 2019 - 96.52%, 2018 - 96.21%. Once announced, students will be able to check their ISC class 12th result in online mode from the official website.

23 Jul 04:13 PM ISC 12th Results 2022 Likely Tomorrow According to media reports, the ISC Class 12 results 2022 will be declared by 24th July 2022 or latest by 25th July 2022 - Monday. Check how the ISC class 12th result will be calculated -