    ISC 12th Result 2022 (Declared): Check CISCE Class XII Result Online at cisce.org, Know Pass Percentage, Toppers Here

    ISC 12th Result 2022 (Declared): Finally, the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 has been declared for the Senior Secondary Class students of CISCE Board today. Check CISCE XII Result 2022 online by logging onto the portal - cisce.org. Get Direct Link Here.

    Updated: Jul 24, 2022 18:05 IST
    ISC 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed
    ISC 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed

    South Zone Tops in Zone-wise Pass Percentage

    In terms of zone-wise performance, South region has emerged as the best performing zone with 99.81% students clearing the exam. It is closely followed by Foreign Zone with 99.64% students passing. The detailed of students’ performance zone-wise comparison can be found below:

    • East: 99.18%
    • West: 99.58%
    • North: 99.43%
    • South: 99.81%
    • Foreign: 99.64%

    ISC 12th Result 2022 - Gender-wise Performance

    ISC 12th Result 2022 - Gender-wise Performance

    Particular

    Boys details

    Girls details

     

    Total appeared

    51,142

    45,798

     

    Total passed

    50,761

    45,579

     

    Pass percentage

    99.26%

    99.52%

     

    Total unsuccessful 

    381

    219

     

     

    ISC 12th Toppers List 2022: 154 students feature in Merit List

    Along with declaring the ISC Class 12 Result 2022, the board has also released the official merit list or ISC 12th Toppers List 2022 which consists of names of students who have performed well in the exam. The ISC Class 12 Result Merit List consists of 154 students. 

    ISC 12th Toppers List 2022

    Rank

    Topper name

    Marks

    1

    Anandita Misra

    399

    1

    Upasana Nandi

    399

    1

    Harini Rammohan

    399

    1

    Namya Ashok Nichani

    399

    1

    Karthik Prakash

    399

    1

    Ananya Agarwal

    399

    1

    Aakash Srivastava

    399

    1

    Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania

    399

    1

    Faheem Ahmed

    399

    1

    Simran Singh

    399

    1

    Akshat Agarwal

    399

    1

    Prabkirat Singh

    399

    1

    Md Arsh Mustafa

    399

    1

    Pratiti Majumder

    399

    1

    Apurva Kashish

    399

    1

    Prithwija Mandal

    399

    1

    Nikhil Kumar Prasad

    399

    1

    Abhisek Biswas

    399

     

    On similar lines, Mubashira Shamim has topped Delhi Region with 99.25% Marks.

    Girls Outshine Boys

    As per the details shared by the CISCE Board, girls have once again outshined Boys in the ISC 12th Result 2022 declared today. In the results announced today, Girl students have secured  99.52 percent success ratio as compared to 99.26% among the Boys.

    • Overall Pass Percentage:
    • Pass Percentage Among Girls: 99.52%
    • Pass Percentage Among Boys: 99.26%

    99.38% Students Pass in ISC 12th Result 2022

    According to the details shared by the board, a total of 96,940 students had appeared for the Class 12 Board Exam of which 51,142 were boys and the rest 45798 were girls. The overall pass percentage for ISC Class 12 Results stand at 99.38%.

    Particulars

    Stats for India and Abroad

    Stats for Delhi/NCR

    Total Number of Students Appeared

    94011

    2811

    No. of Boys Appeared

    50459

    1418

    No. of Girls Appeared

    43552

    1393

    Pass Percentage

    99.38%

    Number of Boys

    51,142

    Number of Girls

    45,798

     

    ISC 12th Result 2022 (Declared): Finally, the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 has been declared for the Senior Secondary Class students of CISCE Board today. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared the ISC XII Result 2022 on 24th July - Sunday at 5 PM in the evening. The declaration has been done for nearly 1.4 lakh students who had appeared for the 12th Class Semester 1 and Semester 2 Exam of the CISCE Board held this year. Such students can now log onto the official portal - cisce.org to check their individual result easily. In order to check their result, students will be required to input their Course, UID and Index No along with the Security Captcha code displayed on the screen. Upon entry of these details, ISC 12th Result Scorecard will be displayed on the screen for the students. Alternatively, students can also click on the link placed below to check ISC XII Result online:

    Check ISC 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Updated as on: 24th July @ 5 PM

    ISC 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Putting an end to the long wait, CISCE Board is all set to declare ISC Class 12 Result 2022 today. As per the official announcement, the ISC Class XII Result 2022 will be declared on 24th July 2022 during evening hours. Along with the date, the CISCE Board has also confirmed the time for ISC Result 2022 and it will be declared at 5 PM in the evening. The declaration of ISC Class 12 Result 2022 comes following a long wait for the students, who have been waiting to find out their performance in Semester 2 Exams for nearly 1 month now. In a short while from now, the ISC 12th Result 2022 will be declared and made available to the students online via the official portal cisce.org. 

    ISC 12th Result Final based on Semester 1 and Semester 2 Exam Marks

    The ISC Class XII Result being declared today is final in nature and will consist of marks scored by the students in Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examination. The official notice released by CISCE Board reads that “the Semester 1 Marks of each subject have been halved (with exception to the subjects Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing and Art). These marks have then been added to Semester 2 Marks and Practical/Project Marks to arrive at the final marks in each subject. Going by this understanding, CISCE Board has adopted 50:50 ratio of Semester 1 and Semester 2 Marks to arrive at the final results.

    Also Read: ISC 12th Result 2022 Date LIVE: CISCE To Declare ISC Class 12 Result Today at cisce.org

    ISC Result Rechecking Option Available until 30th July

    Along with confirming the declaration date and time for ISC Class 12 Results 2022, the CISCE Board has also notified the provision of rechecking and re-evaluation for the students. As per the notice, students who want to apply for rechecking will be given time from 24th to 30th July to submit their applications for the same through the Head of School through CAREERS Portal of the official website. The board has set a fee of Rs 1000/-per subject as Rechecking charges which will have to be paid in advance. Students should note that the rechecking option will be available only for Semester 2 of the examination, as Semester 1 rechecking option was offered after the exam in Dec.

    Also Read: ISC 12th Results 2022: Know Where When and How to check CISCE ISC Class 12 Results 2022

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories