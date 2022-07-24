ISC 12th Result 2022 (Declared): Check CISCE Class XII Result Online at cisce.org, Know Pass Percentage, Toppers Here

South Zone Tops in Zone-wise Pass Percentage

In terms of zone-wise performance, South region has emerged as the best performing zone with 99.81% students clearing the exam. It is closely followed by Foreign Zone with 99.64% students passing. The detailed of students’ performance zone-wise comparison can be found below:

ISC 12th Result 2022 - Gender-wise Performance

ISC 12th Result 2022 - Gender-wise Performance Particular Boys details Girls details Total appeared 51,142 45,798 Total passed 50,761 45,579 Pass percentage 99.26% 99.52% Total unsuccessful 381 219

ISC 12th Toppers List 2022: 154 students feature in Merit List

Along with declaring the ISC Class 12 Result 2022, the board has also released the official merit list or ISC 12th Toppers List 2022 which consists of names of students who have performed well in the exam. The ISC Class 12 Result Merit List consists of 154 students.

ISC 12th Toppers List 2022 Rank Topper name Marks 1 Anandita Misra 399 1 Upasana Nandi 399 1 Harini Rammohan 399 1 Namya Ashok Nichani 399 1 Karthik Prakash 399 1 Ananya Agarwal 399 1 Aakash Srivastava 399 1 Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania 399 1 Faheem Ahmed 399 1 Simran Singh 399 1 Akshat Agarwal 399 1 Prabkirat Singh 399 1 Md Arsh Mustafa 399 1 Pratiti Majumder 399 1 Apurva Kashish 399 1 Prithwija Mandal 399 1 Nikhil Kumar Prasad 399 1 Abhisek Biswas 399

On similar lines, Mubashira Shamim has topped Delhi Region with 99.25% Marks.

Girls Outshine Boys

As per the details shared by the CISCE Board, girls have once again outshined Boys in the ISC 12th Result 2022 declared today. In the results announced today, Girl students have secured 99.52 percent success ratio as compared to 99.26% among the Boys.

Overall Pass Percentage:

Pass Percentage Among Girls: 99.52%

Pass Percentage Among Boys: 99.26%

99.38% Students Pass in ISC 12th Result 2022

According to the details shared by the board, a total of 96,940 students had appeared for the Class 12 Board Exam of which 51,142 were boys and the rest 45798 were girls. The overall pass percentage for ISC Class 12 Results stand at 99.38%.

Particulars Stats for India and Abroad Stats for Delhi/NCR Total Number of Students Appeared 94011 2811 No. of Boys Appeared 50459 1418 No. of Girls Appeared 43552 1393 Pass Percentage 99.38% Number of Boys 51,142 Number of Girls 45,798

ISC 12th Result 2022 (Declared): Finally, the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 has been declared for the Senior Secondary Class students of CISCE Board today. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared the ISC XII Result 2022 on 24th July - Sunday at 5 PM in the evening. The declaration has been done for nearly 1.4 lakh students who had appeared for the 12th Class Semester 1 and Semester 2 Exam of the CISCE Board held this year. Such students can now log onto the official portal - cisce.org to check their individual result easily. In order to check their result, students will be required to input their Course, UID and Index No along with the Security Captcha code displayed on the screen. Upon entry of these details, ISC 12th Result Scorecard will be displayed on the screen for the students. Alternatively, students can also click on the link placed below to check ISC XII Result online:

Check ISC 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on: 24th July @ 5 PM

ISC 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Putting an end to the long wait, CISCE Board is all set to declare ISC Class 12 Result 2022 today. As per the official announcement, the ISC Class XII Result 2022 will be declared on 24th July 2022 during evening hours. Along with the date, the CISCE Board has also confirmed the time for ISC Result 2022 and it will be declared at 5 PM in the evening. The declaration of ISC Class 12 Result 2022 comes following a long wait for the students, who have been waiting to find out their performance in Semester 2 Exams for nearly 1 month now. In a short while from now, the ISC 12th Result 2022 will be declared and made available to the students online via the official portal cisce.org.

ISC 12th Result Final based on Semester 1 and Semester 2 Exam Marks

The ISC Class XII Result being declared today is final in nature and will consist of marks scored by the students in Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examination. The official notice released by CISCE Board reads that “the Semester 1 Marks of each subject have been halved (with exception to the subjects Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing and Art). These marks have then been added to Semester 2 Marks and Practical/Project Marks to arrive at the final marks in each subject. Going by this understanding, CISCE Board has adopted 50:50 ratio of Semester 1 and Semester 2 Marks to arrive at the final results.

ISC Result Rechecking Option Available until 30th July

Along with confirming the declaration date and time for ISC Class 12 Results 2022, the CISCE Board has also notified the provision of rechecking and re-evaluation for the students. As per the notice, students who want to apply for rechecking will be given time from 24th to 30th July to submit their applications for the same through the Head of School through CAREERS Portal of the official website. The board has set a fee of Rs 1000/-per subject as Rechecking charges which will have to be paid in advance. Students should note that the rechecking option will be available only for Semester 2 of the examination, as Semester 1 rechecking option was offered after the exam in Dec.

