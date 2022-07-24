ISC Class 12 Results 2022 (Declared): Know List of Websites to Check CISCE 12th Results Here

99.38 percent of students passed in ISC Class 12th Result 2022

ISC Class 12 Results 2022: The overall pass percentage of ISC has been recorded at 99.38%. This year, a total of 96,940 students appeared for ISC Class 12 examinations. Out of them, 51,142 are boys and 45,798 are girls.

Particulars Stats for India and Abroad Stats for Delhi/NCR Total Number of Students Appeared 94011 2811 No. of Boys Appeared 50459 1418 No. of Girls Appeared 43552 1393

ISC Class 12 Results 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

ISC Class 12 Results 2022 Announced: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 result 2022 today in online mode . Once the ISC class 12th result can be checked at the official website at cisce.org, results.cisce.org. Students need to use their unique IDs, index numbers and captcha codes. The schools can also access the ISC 12th result 2022 by using the principal's login ID and password.

The schools can also access the ISC 12th result 2022 by using the principal's login ID and password. Also, a direct link to check the ISC result will be provided on this page too. The ISC 12th result 2022 will likely to have the result status, marks statement, and other details of the student.

Where To Check the ISC Class 12 Results 2022?

After the declaration of the CISCE class 12th result, there might be chances that the official website might not work or get slow. So, in that case, students or parents can check the ISC 2022 result on these official websites too -

cisce.org results.cisce.org results.jagranjosh.com isc12.jagranjosh.com

Not only from these official websites but the students/parents can also check the official Twitter account for all updates of CISCE ISC class 12th result 2022. Also, the class 12th result will be made available through SMS or Call.

How to check ISC Class 12 Results 2022 via SMS?

Students can check the CISCE class 12th result via SMS too. They can go through the steps to know how to get ISC 12th result via SMS -

Step 1 - Type ISC<Space><Seven digit Unique Id>.

Step 2 - Send the same to this number - 09248082883.

Step 3 - The online ISC 12th result 2022 semester 2 will be sent on the same phone number.

How To Check ISC Class 12 Results 2022 on DigiLocker?

The CISCE 12th result 2022 will be available to the students online via the official portal cisce.org and on DigiLocker. Go through the steps to know how to download ISC class 12th result from DigiLocker -

Step 1 - Download the Digilocker app from the play store or visit its official website.

Step 2 - Create an account on the app or website.

Step 3 - Enter mobile number and verify the OTP.

Step 4 - Add details such as email ID, password, etc.

Step 5 - Students can now download their mark sheet.

