JAC Chandigarh Mock Allotment Result 2022 Declared at jacchd.admissions.nic.in, Get Download Link Here

JAC Chandigarh Mock Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): As per the latest updates, the Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Chandigarh has declared the result of the JAC counselling mock allotment list. Candidates can check their JAC Chandigarh mock allotment result 2022 at jacchd.admissions.nic.in. They will have to use their application number and password to download the JAC Chandigarh mock allotment result 2022.

Apart from this, the officials have also extended the last date for JAC Chandigarh choice filling till today i.e 20th September 2022 by midnight. Based on that, the JAC Chandigarh will release the first allotment result tomorrow on 21st September 2022 by afternoon.

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Date JAC Chandigarh Mock Allotment Result 20th September 2022 Last date to choice filling for first allotment 20th September 2022 (Midnight) JAC Chandigarh First Allotment Result 21st September (Afternoon)

How To Download JAC Chandigarh Mock Counselling Result 2022?

To view and download the mock allotment result of JAC Chandigarh, candidates will have to visit the official website. They can follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Joint Admission Committee (JAC) - jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on - View Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment Details.

3rd Step - A login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter JEE Main application number, password and security pin in the space provided.

5th Step - The JAC Chandigarh Counselling Mock Allotment List will be displayed on the screen.

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022 Choice Filling

Candidates who are yet to complete choice filling and locking must do it at the earliest i.e by today 20th September 2022 (12 AM). They can download the JAC Chandigarh mock allotment result and complete the choice filling and locking for B.Tech and B.Arch admissions by tonight. The schedule of online fee submission is same as mentioned on the website. Based on this, the first allotment list of JAC Chandigarh will be released.