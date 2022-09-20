OJEE Counselling 2022 Registration 2022 for UG Courses To End Today, Apply Soon at ojee.nic.in

OJEE Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) will end the registration for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling today on 20th September 2022. Candidates can still apply for the OJEE 2022 counselling lastest by today at ojee.nic.in. Earlier, the registration had started on 12th September for admissions to different UG courses.

All the candidates who have registered for OJEE counselling will be allotted seats. Based on the choices filled by the candidates, the OJEE round 1 seat allotment result will be released on 1st October 2022. They will be able to download and check their OJEE counselling 2022 seat allotment result for round 1 at ojee.nic.in.

How To Apply for OJEE Counselling Registration 2022?

Those applying for the OJEE counselling registration must have all the required documents. To register for OJEE counselling round 1, candidates will have to visit the official website - ojee.nic.in. Then they have to click on - the registration link of UG courses. Now, register by entering the details and then log in by using the registration credentials

Now, fill up the OJEE counselling application form, upload the documents and pay the specified fees. After OJEE registration ends for Round 1, a mock seat allotment result will be released on 22nd September 2022. However, this will not be the final allotment list. It is being released for the candidates to get an idea about their admissions.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Counselling 2022

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) conducts OJEE counselling for admissions in several technical/professional courses, such as B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT, and Integrated M.Sc courses, in various government and private institutes /universities of the state for the academic year 2022-23. Also, OJEE 2022 counselling for UG courses will be held in several rounds, however, the number of rounds will depend on the vacant seats.