Jagran Josh No. 7 in List of Top 60 Best IAS Exam Blogs and Websites

In a recent ranking conducted by Feedpost for the best IAS exam blogs and websites, Jagran Josh has been ranked at number 7. 

Updated: May 12, 2023 18:22 IST
In a recent ranking released by Feedpost, Jagran Josh has secured 7th place in the ranking for Best IAS Exam Blogs and Websites. The ranking was released on the official blog of Feedpost. Jagran secured seventh place right ahead of Vajirao IAS Blog. Others who have secured a spot on the top websites list include Forum IAS Blog, ClearIAS.com, KSG India Blog which are in the top three spot.

Jagran has been a leader in over 10 years in the Education sector ranked as the Number 1 education website of India. Jagran Josh which is a part of the Dainik Jagran Group is a one-stop portal providing students with all necessary information regarding their education beginning from schools right to their higher education institutions. 

Josh provides students with details regarding the Board Exams, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Career Counselling, Government Job Notifications, etc which prove to be useful for students throughout their time as a student and even after that when applying for Government Jobs and appearing for Government exams such as IAS.

List of Top 10 Best IAS Exam Blogs and Websites

  1. Forum IAS Blog
  2. ClearIAS.com
  3. KSG India Blog
  4. InsightsIAS
  5. IAS Exam Portal
  6. Physics Wallah » UPSC Blog
  7. JagranJosh » IAS Exam
  8. Vajirao IAS Blog
  9. Vajirao IAS Academy Blog
  10. Mrunal

Parameters for the Ranking

Feedpost conducted the ranking of the best IAS Exam blogs from thousands of clogs on the web ranked by traffic, social media followers and freshness of content offered. The ranking of the top 60 Best IAS Exam Blogs and Websites was done based on the following parameters

  • Relevancy
  • Industry blogs (those not favoring a specific brand) are given a higher rank than blogs by individual brands(who often tend to promote their own products).
  • Blog post frequency(freshness)
  • Social media follower counts and engagements
  • Domain authority
  • Age of a blog
  • Alexa Web Traffic Rank.

Feedpost ranks blogs, podcasts, and influencers in several niche categories with a curated list of over 250,000 popular blogs categorized into more than 5000 niche categories and industries. 
