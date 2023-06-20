Jamia Millia Islamia Introduces 3-Week Training Programme on AI and Machine Learning

JMI Admission 2023: Jamia Millia Islamia, Department of Computer Engineering has announced a short-term training programme on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The programme will be for three weeks between July 4 to 22, according to the brochure released by the university. There are 80 seats for the course: 30 reserved for offline participants and 50 seats for online participants which will be allotted based on first come first serve. All students from UG, PG, and PhD scholars and faculty with mathematical backgrounds are eligible for the course.

In this course, industry practitioners and experienced faculty members from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will take classes. Additionally, professors from renowned institutions such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, and even foreign universities will contribute their expertise through informative lectures. The curriculum of the course is meticulously designed to cover essential concepts and techniques in the field of AI and ML.

About JMI 3-Week Training Programme on AI and Machine Learning

The timings of the program are from 10 am to 1 pm, from Monday to Saturday. The classes will be held both online and offline. The course includes both lectures and practical work under the guidance of experienced professionals. Students would be evaluated throughout the course through various quizzes and assignments. The students would also receive a certificate from the university after the completion of their course.

The course will mainly comprise five modules: Introduction to AI and Python Basics, Applied Data Science with Python, Machine Learning Algorithms, Deep Learning for Computer Vision using Keras and Tensorflow, and Deep Learning for Natural Language Processing using Keras and Tensorflow.

Registration Fees of Jamia Millia Islamia 3-Week Training Programme on AI and Machine Learning

The registration fee for students and academicians from Jamia is Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 for non-Jamia students and academicians, the brochure said. The resource materials and session slides from the lectures will be distributed to all students.

