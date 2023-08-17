Jammu University 6th Sem Results 2023 Declared for UG Courses; Download Marksheet at coeju.com

Jammu University 6th Sem Result 2023: The University of Jammu has released the results for the UG 6th semester CBCS examination 2023. Students who appeared in the exams conducted from May to July can check out the results on the official website: jammuuniversity.ac.in. The results have been released for BA/BSc/BCom/BBA/BCA/BA(H) courses.

Students have to choose the semester, course scheme, and result type and enter their roll number in order to download the Jammu University Result 2023. The varsities have also announced results for MA Sanskrit 1st semester, BE 7th semester, and BE 8th semester (CBS) exams.

Jammu University Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the scorecard is provided below:

Jammu University 6th Sem Result 2023 Click Here

How to Download Jammu University Result 2023?

Students can follow the below instructions to access the mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: coeju.com

Step 2: Now, click on the results tab and choose UG

Step 3: Now, enter login information and submit

Step 4: The Jammu University 6th Sem Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout

Jammu University Result 2023: Can I Apply for Re-evaluation?

Yes, candidates who are not satisfied with their Jammu University 6th Sem Result 2023 can apply for re-evaluation. For this, they have to submit the online application form. The last date to apply for re-evaluation without a late fee is August 27. The deadline to apply with a late fee is August 30, 2023 (for offline candidates).

It must be noted that candidates are required to submit the Jammu University Re-evaluation form in online mode only. No applications shall be accepted via hard copies.

Also Read: HSBTE Results 2023 Announced for Diploma 6th Semester Exams; Get Direct Link Here