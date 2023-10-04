  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JECA Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

JECA Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

JECA Counselling 2023 seat allotment results for round 1 will be out today: October 4, 2023. Candidates can check results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. Check the list of required documents here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 4, 2023 13:14 IST
JECA Counselling 2023
JECA Counselling 2023

JECA Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the round 1 seat allotment results for Joint Entrance for admission into the MCA course (JECA) today: October 4, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the JECA Counselling 2023 schedule, after the declaration of seat allotment, shortlisted candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their respective institutes between October 4 and 7, 2023.

JECA Seat Allotment 2023-Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to access results is given below:

JECA Round 1 Seat Allotment

Click Here

JECA Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Round 1 seat allotment result

October 4, 2023

Payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institute for document verification

October 4 to 7, 2023

Round 2 seat allotment result

October 9, 2023

How to Check JECA Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the JECA tab

Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 4: Submit the login details

Step 5: JECA Round 1 seat allotment will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: View and download the result

Documents Required for JECA Counselling 2023

Check out the mandatory files below:

JECA 2023 Rank Card

Counselling Registration Form

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

University registration certificate

DOB Proof

Valid ID Proof

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: AP ICET 2nd Round Counselling 2023 Dates Soon? Check Expected Schedule, Top Colleges List Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023