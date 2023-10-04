JECA Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

JECA Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the round 1 seat allotment results for Joint Entrance for admission into the MCA course (JECA) today: October 4, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
As per the JECA Counselling 2023 schedule, after the declaration of seat allotment, shortlisted candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their respective institutes between October 4 and 7, 2023.
JECA Seat Allotment 2023-Direct Link (Available Today)
The direct link to access results is given below:
|
JECA Round 1 Seat Allotment
JECA Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Round 1 seat allotment result
|
October 4, 2023
|
Payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institute for document verification
|
October 4 to 7, 2023
|
Round 2 seat allotment result
|
October 9, 2023
How to Check JECA Seat Allotment 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the JECA tab
Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result link
Step 4: Submit the login details
Step 5: JECA Round 1 seat allotment will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: View and download the result
Documents Required for JECA Counselling 2023
Check out the mandatory files below:
|
JECA 2023 Rank Card
|
Counselling Registration Form
|
Class 10 mark sheet
|
Class 12 mark sheet
|
University registration certificate
|
DOB Proof
|
Valid ID Proof
|
Category Certificate (if applicable)
|
Domicile certificate (if applicable)
