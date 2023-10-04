JECA Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Today at wbjeeb.nic.in

JECA Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the round 1 seat allotment results for Joint Entrance for admission into the MCA course (JECA) today: October 4, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the JECA Counselling 2023 schedule, after the declaration of seat allotment, shortlisted candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their respective institutes between October 4 and 7, 2023.

JECA Seat Allotment 2023-Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to access results is given below:

JECA Round 1 Seat Allotment Click Here

JECA Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Round 1 seat allotment result October 4, 2023 Payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institute for document verification October 4 to 7, 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result October 9, 2023

How to Check JECA Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the JECA tab

Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 4: Submit the login details

Step 5: JECA Round 1 seat allotment will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: View and download the result

Documents Required for JECA Counselling 2023

Check out the mandatory files below:

JECA 2023 Rank Card Counselling Registration Form Class 10 mark sheet Class 12 mark sheet University registration certificate DOB Proof Valid ID Proof Category Certificate (if applicable) Domicile certificate (if applicable)

